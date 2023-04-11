Highspot's Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Impact Report Demonstrates Enablement Efficacy Against Goals

Data highlights the company's diversity initiatives and progress utilizing its Strategic Enablement Framework

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today released its first Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) Impact Report, which highlights the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability around its DEI&B efforts. The report also outlines the Strategic Enablement Framework that helped the company activate change and achieve goals.

"People are resilient and capable of propelling incredible progress when empowered with tools, systems, and teams," said Jyl Feliciano, Global Vice President of DEI&B, Highspot. "Our system, the Strategic Enablement Framework, has proven to be an effective model for driving action. This report showcases our DEI&B programs and how we're extending Highspot's innovation beyond our technology to empower our employees to be changemakers. All our people, from the DEI&B team to our executive leaders, have embraced this journey – while we know we have far to go, we're proud of the progress we've made."

In addition to providing a deep look at Highspot's DEI&B strategy and programming, the report outlines goals and key results, including:

Recruitment: Highspot maintained a diverse talent pipeline with 42% of applicants identifying as women in 2021 and 2022; 51% and 50% of candidates identified as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Highspot maintained a diverse talent pipeline with 42% of applicants identifying as women in 2021 and 2022; 51% and 50% of candidates identified as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Representation: Highspot exceeds industry averages in diverse representation; women comprise 45% of the company's employee base, more than 10 percentage points higher than the industry benchmark of 34%. Women comprise 35% of the company's leadership, compared to the tech industry benchmark of 32%. Employee representation of BIPOC communities is up 4% and BIPOC leadership is up 29% from 2021.

Highspot exceeds industry averages in diverse representation; women comprise 45% of the company's employee base, more than 10 percentage points higher than the industry benchmark of 34%. Women comprise 35% of the company's leadership, compared to the tech industry benchmark of 32%. Employee representation of BIPOC communities is up 4% and BIPOC leadership is up 29% from 2021. Employee engagem ent: Highspot launched six Employee Resource Groups (ERG) and one EMEA Inclusion & Belonging Council to cultivate inclusivity and build community. Now 28% of Highspot employees are involved with an ERG, and the membership base continues to grow. Highspot ERGs focus on providing personal and professional support, fostering networking, professional development, and leadership opportunities, and shaping company policy.

Highspot launched six Employee Resource Groups (ERG) and one EMEA Inclusion & Belonging Council to cultivate inclusivity and build community. Now 28% of Highspot employees are involved with an ERG, and the membership base continues to grow. Highspot ERGs focus on providing personal and professional support, fostering networking, professional development, and leadership opportunities, and shaping company policy. Product accessibility: Highspot made significant enhancements to its product accessibility and inclusion, from mobility, voice control, and closed captioning functionalities to adding gender pronouns into user profiles.

Highspot made significant enhancements to its product accessibility and inclusion, from mobility, voice control, and closed captioning functionalities to adding gender pronouns into user profiles. 2023 commitments: Highspot continues to develop its DEI&B initiatives, with commitments for 2023 including a 33% increase in its DEI&B budget and goals around expanding its dedicated team, weaving DEI&B into functional goals, and building partnerships with organizations in EMEA to support inclusive recruiting and representation goals.

Highspot operates on the principle that enablement is the driving force behind any great change. To advance DEI&B initiatives, Highspot applied the pillars of its Strategic Enablement Framework – equip, train, coach, analyze – to empower its employees to ignite change and bring the DEI&B strategy off the page and into the real world. The report offers a glimpse into how co-creating a strategy informed by employees' real experiences and needs can help companies make progress against their DEI&B commitments and other strategic business initiatives.

Read the Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Impact Report here.

