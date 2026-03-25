HighTechLending and Better Expand Access to Home Equity Loans Through EquitySelect™ HELOC

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, a national mortgage lender focused on innovative solutions to consumer needs, has announced a partnership with Better, the leading AI-native homeownership company, to expand access to home equity loans through HighTechLending's EquitySelect™ HELOC to their retail channel, NEO Home Loans powered by Better.

The partnership is designed to help more homeowners access the equity in their homes, particularly those who may not qualify for traditional home equity loans despite being creditworthy and holding substantial equity.

EquitySelect HELOC (PRNewsfoto/HighTechLending, Inc.)

Across the country, homeowners are sitting on an estimated $35 trillion in home equity. At the same time, approximately 26 million homeowners have mortgage interest rates below 4%, creating a "lock-in" effect that discourages them from completing a cash-out refinance to hold onto their low rate. Millions more are self-employed or have variable incomes that may not meet traditional loan criteria, making it difficult to access their largest financial asset, home equity. For homeowners aged 40 and over, annual estimated loan volumes lost exceed $240 billion.

HighTechLending created the EquitySelect™ HELOC, or home equity line of credit, to provide a more flexible way for equity-rich homeowners to tap their home equity without refinancing their first mortgage. The product reengineers how required payments are structured, giving borrowers more flexibility over their monthly obligations while remaining grounded in disciplined, equity-based underwriting.

"Life changes, incomes fluctuate, and financial needs evolve," said David Peskin, President and CEO of HighTechLending. "Homeowners deserve options that reflect those realities. Through our partnership with NEO Home Loans powered by Better, we are expanding access to responsible home equity solutions for borrowers who have been declined under traditional guidelines but are otherwise strong, creditworthy homeowners."

Based on a review of sample data from NEO Home Loans powered by Better's declined home equity applications, HighTechLending estimates that as many as 20% of those borrowers could qualify under the EquitySelect™ HELOC structure.

By incorporating EquitySelect™ into its broader product offering, NEO Home Loans powered by Better will be able to provide an additional path forward for homeowners seeking capital for home improvements, debt consolidation, and other financial goals.

"Better is a recognized leader in digital mortgage and home equity lending. Their commitment to innovation and borrower access aligns closely with our mission," Peskin added. "Through their retail channel NEO Home Loans powered by Better, we are working to fill a meaningful gap in the market and unlock home equity for more homeowners."

Under the partnership, NEO Home Loans powered by Better will offer EquitySelect™ as part of its product suite and will work closely with HighTechLending to train its teams and integrate the product into its workflow. HighTechLending will purchase the loans originated through the program.

About HighTechLending

HighTechLending is a national mortgage lender focused on innovative, consumer-centric lending solutions. By combining forward-thinking product design with disciplined underwriting, HighTechLending aims to responsibly expand access to capital while promoting long-term financial stability for homeowners.

About Better Home & Finance Holding Company

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) is the first AI-native mortgage and home equity finance platform, and the first fintech to fund more than $110 billion in loan volume. Better has leveraged its industry-leading AI platform, Tinman®, to achieve its singular mission of making homeownership cheaper, faster, and easier for all Americans. Tinman® allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates, and close their loan in as little as three weeks. In addition, Betsy™, the first AI loan agent built exclusively for the mortgage industry, revolutionizes the homebuying journey by answering questions, delivering approvals, comparing products, processing rate locks, and moving their loan application along to closing 24/7/365. Better's mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage and home equity loans. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom.

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SOURCE HighTechLending, Inc.