HighTechLending and LTCPG Partner to Expand Access to Long-Term Care Insurance for Millions of Homeowners

EquitySelect's payment-flexible HELOC unlocks a new path to fund long-term care protection

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration with LTCPG (Long-Term Care Producers Group), one of the nation's leading managing general agencies for long-term care insurance, to broaden access to long-term care insurance (LTCi) solutions for American homeowners.

EquitySelect HELOC (PRNewsfoto/HighTechLending, Inc.)

At the center of the collaboration is EquitySelect, HighTechLending's innovative home equity line of credit (HELOC), designed to provide borrowers with unprecedented payment flexibility. With payment options as low as 1% of the outstanding balance and a lifetime capped payment used for qualification, EquitySelect enables homeowners to responsibly access home equity to fund long-term care insurance—an option historically limited to higher-net-worth households.

Recent analysis indicates that EquitySelect's structure is uniquely suited to address one of the biggest barriers to LTCi adoption: affordability. Traditional financing options often create payment burdens that make funding large, upfront premiums impractical. EquitySelect changes that equation by offering predictable, manageable payments that align with real-world cash flow.

"EquitySelect was designed to eliminate payment shock and give homeowners control over how and when they pay," said David Peskin, CEO of HighTechLending. "By combining our payment-flexible financing with LTCPG's expertise in long-term care insurance, we are creating a practical path for everyday homeowners to protect their assets, preserve their independence, and reduce the burden on their families."

Long-term care insurance plays a critical role in covering services not fully addressed by Medicare or Medicaid, helping families avoid forced asset depletion while maintaining access to quality care. For middle-income homeowners in particular, the ability to fund LTCi can mean preserving generational wealth and avoiding significant financial and emotional strain on loved ones.

Through this collaboration, LTCPG will introduce EquitySelect as a financing solution to clients evaluating long-term care insurance. HighTechLending will support LTCPG's national network of agents with training, tools, and co-branded educational resources to help consumers better understand how to responsibly leverage home equity in long-term care planning.

"We believe EquitySelect could open the door to new possibilities in long-term care planning and broader financial services, giving homeowners more flexibility in how they utilize their equity to prepare for the future," said Jeremy Young, Managing Member of LTCPG. "It represents a meaningful step forward in helping families leverage the assets they've built to address one of the biggest financial challenges later in life."

This initiative reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to expand access to financial solutions that help American families plan for longevity, protect their assets, and maintain control over their future.

About HighTechLending, Inc.

HighTechLending, Inc. (NMLS #7147) is a national mortgage lender focused on delivering innovative financing solutions that support retirement security and long-term financial well-being. The company offers a broad suite of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, and specialized home equity solutions such as EquitySelect. For more information, visit www.hightechlending.com.

About LTCPG

LTCPG (Long-Term Care Producers Group) is an agent-owned managing general agency founded in 2008, specializing in long-term care insurance and related life and health products. LTCPG supports independent agents nationwide in delivering customized insurance solutions designed to meet evolving consumer needs. For more information, visit www.ltcpg.com.

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SOURCE HighTechLending, Inc.