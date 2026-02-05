HighTechLending Hires Industry Veterans Gina Donaldson and David Yslas

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, Inc., a leading innovator in equity-based mortgage and home-equity solutions, today announced the next phase in the expansion of its EquitySelect™ Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) platform, hiring two highly respected industry veterans, Gina Donaldson and David Yslas, as Account Executives. Donaldson and Yslas join HighTechLending from First Tech Federal Credit Union, where both were top-producing HELOC account executives recognized for their focus on customers, deep product expertise, strong broker relationships, and consistent generation of new business. Together, they bring decades of combined experience in the home-equity and non-qualified mortgage lending space and will play a key role in scaling EquitySelect™ across HighTechLending's growing distribution channels.

EquitySelect™ represents an evolution in home-equity lending, designed to help equity-rich homeowners access their home equity with greater flexibility than traditional home-equity products typically offer. As adoption grows, HighTechLending continues to invest in expanding the EquitySelect platform across additional markets and channels, reflecting increasing demand for more flexible home-equity solutions.

"Gina and David are exactly the type of professionals we're fortunate to have join us as EquitySelect continues to gain traction," said David Peskin, CEO of HighTechLending. "They are seasoned, highly respected HELOC experts who understand both how these products work and who they are meant to serve. They recognize the growing need for more flexible home-equity solutions, and bring the experience and credibility needed to help our broker partners deliver solutions that better align monthly payments with real-world cash flows."

Eric Ellsworth, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Sales, said "Bringing on professionals of this caliber marks an important milestone for the platform's national rollout and further validates the significant opportunity we're seeing for EquitySelect. We've received strong feedback from brokers on the product and its flexibility in serving homeowners where traditional options fall short. Now that our full suite of EquitySelect products is live, we are focused on expanding support across all our distribution channels."

Gina Donaldson, EquitySelect HELOC Account Executive, said, "I've specialized in the HELOC and non-QM space for many years, and it became clear there was a meaningful gap in the market. Equity-rich homeowners were often being declined due to one-size-fits-all underwriting. EquitySelect is an important innovation for the industry and is designed to better align underwriting with real-world borrower cash-flow profiles, while maintaining disciplined credit standards."

David Yslas, EquitySelect HELOC Account Executive, added, "I've seen thousands of loans declined over the years under more traditional underwriting frameworks, despite significant home equity and a borrower's ability to repay. I'm excited to introduce EquitySelect to my broker and lending partners and to represent HighTechLending with a solution that brings logic and flexibility back into home-equity lending."

With both first-lien and second-lien EquitySelect HELOCs now available, HighTechLending is enabling homeowners, including retirees, self-employed borrowers, and fixed-income households, to access home equity while preserving favorable existing first mortgages and avoiding unnecessary refinancing.

HighTechLending is a national mortgage lender focused on innovative, consumer-centric lending solutions. By combining forward-thinking product design with disciplined underwriting, HighTechLending aims to responsibly expand access to capital while promoting long-term financial stability for homeowners.

