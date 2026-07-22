HighTechLending Announces Major Enhancements to EquitySelect™, Expanding Home Equity Access for More Borrowers

New qualification options, higher loan-to-value limits, and expanded borrower eligibility provide mortgage professionals with greater flexibility to serve homeowners.

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending today announced a series of significant enhancements to its EquitySelect™ product line, further expanding access to home equity for borrowers while equipping mortgage professionals with additional tools to help more homeowners qualify for financing.

The latest program enhancements broaden borrower eligibility, increase available loan-to-value (LTV) limits, and extend EquitySelect's innovative low-payment qualification options to a wider range of homeowners.

EquitySelect HELOC

"These enhancements reflect our continued commitment to helping lending professionals serve more homeowners with responsible, flexible home equity solutions," said David Peskin, CEO at HighTechLending. "By expanding eligibility and increasing borrowing capacity, we're enabling our partners to help more borrowers access the equity they've built while overcoming many of the qualification challenges associated with traditional home equity products."

The latest enhancements include:

Expanded 1% Payment Plan Option – Homeowners ages 55 and older are now eligible for EquitySelect's popular 1% qualifying payment plan option , allowing more borrowers to qualify with lower monthly qualifying payments.

– Homeowners ages are now eligible for EquitySelect's popular , allowing more borrowers to qualify with lower monthly qualifying payments. New Low-Payment Options for Borrowers Ages 50–54 – Homeowners between the ages of 50 and 54 can now qualify using payment plan options as low as 3% , extending EquitySelect's unique qualification approach to a broader borrower population.

– Homeowners between the ages of can now qualify using payment plan options , extending EquitySelect's unique qualification approach to a broader borrower population. Higher Available Loan-to-Value Limits – Maximum LTVs have been increased across all five payment plan options (1%, 2%, 3%, 4% and 5% payment plan options based on the current annual balance), allowing qualified borrowers to unlock more of their available home equity.

The enhancements apply to both the EquitySelect™ 1st Position Loan and EquitySelect™ 2nd Lien HELOC, offering loan amounts of up to $4 million. The program is designed to help homeowners access their equity for debt consolidation, home improvements, retirement planning, emergency expenses, or other financial needs.

As rising home values continue to create significant equity among homeowners, many borrowers remain unable to qualify for traditional home equity products because of debt-to-income constraints. EquitySelect's flexible qualification methodology helps address this gap, enabling lenders to serve more borrowers without compromising responsible underwriting standards.

The enhanced EquitySelect program is available immediately through HighTechLending's wholesale lending channel.

To learn more, visit HTLWholesale.com or contact a HighTechLending Account Executive.

About HighTechLending, Inc.

HighTechLending, Inc. (NMLS #7147) is a national mortgage lender focused on delivering innovative financing solutions that support retirement security and long-term financial well-being. The company offers a broad suite of mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, and specialized home equity solutions such as EquitySelect. For more information, visit www.hightechlending.com.

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Peter Bishop

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SOURCE HighTechLending, Inc.