HighVista Strategies Appoints Three Senior Leaders as Partners

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighVista Strategies ("HighVista" or "the Firm"), an employee‑owned specialty alternatives asset manager, today announced the appointments of Whit Matthews, Rob Nagle and Ryan Tiffany as Partners. These appointments underscore HighVista's commitment to the pursuit of outsized returns and long‑term value creation, while expanding the leadership capacity needed to pursue opportunities in less efficient markets.

"We are pleased to welcome Whit, Rob and Ryan as Partners and recognize the impact they have had on the Firm. They personify the values and vision of HighVista, including the Firm's commitment to clients and investment excellence," said André Perold, HighVista's Co‑Founder and CIO.

"Whit, Rob and Ryan are proven leaders with long histories of investing in private equity, and they have been instrumental in the success of our lower middle‑market strategy. Their deep expertise and perspective will further strengthen our Firm's partnership and support our growth as we continue to deliver access to differentiated investment opportunities for our clients," said Raphi Schorr, Deputy CIO at HighVista.

Matthews, Nagle and Tiffany will continue to play senior roles on HighVista's private equity team, alongside Private Equity Co‑Heads John Dickie and Scott Reed.

HighVista Strategies LLC is an employee-owned alternative asset manager that brings investors alpha opportunities in structurally inefficient markets. Based in Boston and founded in 2004, HighVista manages $11 billion of capital on behalf of sophisticated investors globally. Our culture combines inquisitive thinking with rigorous discipline, enabling us to identify and execute on opportunities with high conviction. HighVista's capabilities span private markets, including private credit, lower middle market private equity, and early-stage venture capital; public markets, including biotechnology equities and hedged public markets strategies; as well as multi-asset alternatives.

