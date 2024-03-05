Highway Patrol Coming to FETV April 1st

The Police Procedural Starring Broderick Crawford Will Also Host Next Installment of Watch & Win Trivia Contest

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Highway Patrol will join the network's programming lineup beginning Monday, April 1st. The show will debut in its regular time slot every morning at 7a ET. To celebrate the launch of the show, FETV will conduct a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during telecasts of Highway Patrol the week of April 8th.

"Highway Patrol is a fantastic addition to the FETV lineup," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "With episodes based on real police cases, our audience will be delighted by the show's accurate and fast-paced depiction of police work."

Highway Patrol stars Broderick Crawford as Dan Mathews, a dedicated chief of a police force in an unspecified Western state. Episodes were based on authentic police cases from highway patrol divisions around the country. The series was produced for syndication from 1955 to 1959.

FETV's current lineup features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, and Adam-12. According to Nielsen, FETV's average audience in Total Day (7am-3am ET) ranks among the top 50 ad-supported cable networks.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

