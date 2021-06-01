Hikvision announces its Webcam debut

According to industry analyst firms, the global live streaming market is expected to continue growing significantly the coming years. The increase in video streaming among citizens and businesses in all verticals is reported as the main driver for market growth, with content creators diversifying their material and activities, and connecting with audiences in new ways. In addition, complete and partial lockdowns during the COVID-19 crisis also positively impacted the live streaming industry.

To provide immersive video conferencing and streaming experiences, users need webcams that deliver high-resolution imaging and excellent-quality sound in a range of scenarios. Hikvision has designed and developed its new webcam range to meet this need.

Webcams for a range of applications and scenarios

Hikvision Ultra and Pro webcams for remote conferencing

The Hikvision Ultra series of webcams are specifically designed for remote conferencing. The highlight of this series is its PTZ control capability, which offers 5x optical zoom capabilities. This means that users can see meeting presentations or discussions without straining their eyes. Additionally, PTZ control allows users to pan across 330°, helping them adjust their viewing angle easily, without missing a thing.

Hikvision's new webcam range also includes Pro webcams for remote conferencing. These are ideal for business professionals, offering an outstanding, immersive sound and video experience, with a sleek design and an elegant, anodized finish. Pro webcams offer an Auto Focus feature and built-in dual-microphone, ensuring that audio and video is always crystal clear during presentations, conferences, or group discussions.

Hikvision Live webcams for live streaming

The cube-shaped Hikvision Live series of webcams is designed for live streaming, eCommerce, and gaming applications. If a product is being presented in a live program, for example, the webcam view can be changed – both horizontally and vertically – thanks to magnetic mountings on all four sides of the casing.

These webcams also offer Sharp Auto Focus, which ensures that images of people and objects are sharp and clear at all times. Importantly, the webcams' 'touchable supplemental LED light' feature enables users to adjust brightness in accordance with the surrounding environment.

Hikvision Value webcams for online education

The Hikvision Value series is our range of entry level webcams. These have a compact design, making them perfect for online education applications that connect school teachers and students.

The webcam comes with a built-in microphone, which incorporates advanced algorithms to reduce noise and improve sound quality. Its wide-angle lens provides maximum coverage, with no image distortion. This is particularly useful for teachers giving lessons in a classroom, where both the teacher and the blackboard, or wall-mounted screen, can be viewed clearly in a single frame.

Easy and flexible installation

All Hikvision webcams are driver-free, offering 'plug-and-play' installation via a standard USB interface. This allows users to begin conferencing or streaming in seconds.

All Hikvision webcams can also be flexibly mounted on users' equipment, on tables, laptops, monitors, or tripods.

Importantly, Hikvision webcams are equipped with a dedicated PC-based client software, called HIKIN. Users can use this software for video previews, and to configure image and sound parameters. Notably, the webcams can be used with all the leading third-party conferencing platforms with video parameter configured using a simple drop-down menu.

Contact Hikvision for more details

All Hikvision webcams are delivered with a standard 2-year warranty, giving end users reliability and peace of mind.

To find out more about Hikvision webcams, and how they can meet your specific application needs, visit our product page, or contact us today!

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

SOURCE Hikvision