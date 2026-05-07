HILARITY FOR CHARITY'S "SETH GOES GREEK" DELIVERS UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT OF COMEDY AND MUSIC AS PART OF NETFLIX IS A JOKE FESTIVAL

Over $ 750,000 Raised To Support Families Impacted by Alzheimer's and Related Dementias

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the national nonprofit founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, brought its signature fundraising event, Seth Goes Greek, to a packed house at the iconic Greek Theatre as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Hosted by Rogen, the star-studded lineup delivered a standout evening of comedy, music and purpose, featuring performances by Josh Gad, Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Nick Kroll, Justin Willman, Sarah Silverman, Jon Stewart, Michael Bublé, and Busta Rhymes.

Seth Rogen and Michael Bublé at Seth Goes Greek event May 6, 2026 Photo Courtesy HFC, Photographer Dan Arnold Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen at Seth Goes Greek, May 6, 2026. Photo courtesy HFC, Photographer Dan Arnold

From razor-sharp stand-up sets to a musical performance by Busta Rhymes that had the crowd on its feet, Seth Rogen once again proved why this annual fundraiser has become one of the most anticipated events of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, blending entertainment and impact in a way only HFC can.

The event raised over $750,000, including a generous matching gift from Home Instead during the live fundraising appeal when Michael Bublé joined Seth on stage wearing a QR code costume. Proceeds from the evening will support Hilarity for Charity's mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, accelerate brain health research and education, and activate the next generation of advocates.

"Hilarity for Charity has always been about reimagining how we show up for Alzheimer's and every comedian, every artist, every person in that audience showed up for something bigger than themselves," said Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen. "This community continues to show that you can care deeply and still find joy, and that's powerful."

For more information about Hilarity for Charity and its mission, visit https://wearehfc.org/

Founded in 2012, HFC has become a driving force for change in the Alzheimer's community, offering free caregiver respite grants, brain health education, and public awareness campaigns that inspire the next generation to take action. The organization has raised over $28M and granted more than half a million hours of in-home care to Alzheimer's families.

About HFC:

Hilarity for Charity (HFC) was founded in 2012 by filmmakers Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen after Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at just 55 years old. A national non-profit organization, Hilarity for Charity's mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be a leader in brain health research and education. Learn more at www.wearehfc.org and on social @wearehfc

SOURCE Hilarity For Charity