Hilco Commercial Industrial Hires Michelle Moreno as Managing Director in Investment Banking Unit

"We are very pleased to have Michelle join our firm as we continue to add talented executives such as Michelle as well as deal execution team members," said Mr. Greco. "Her investment banking experience as an M&A advisor and trusted financial advisor for privately held middle market companies has provided her with an impressive background that aligns well with Hilco's global market access."

Ms. Moreno's background includes considerable experience at several investment banking firms including Dresner Partners, First Analysis, CBIC and UBS. She has advised privately held middle market companies, Fortune 1000 companies, private equity firms and family offices, and has experienced all phases of the business life cycle challenges and opportunities across many different industry groups.

Ms. Moreno holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Investments from California State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Illinois. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Chicago and holds a variety of investment banking licenses.

About Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI) - Hilco Commercial Industrial is the preeminent global leader in providing advisory, valuation and monetization solutions to the commercial & industrial sector. The company's highly tenured team has managed billions of dollars in transactions for thousands of clients around the world. With the ability to act as either a principal or agent, HCI is able provide clients with asset acquisition, disposition and advisory solutions, as well as the capital needed to derive maximum profits from their assets. HCI's unique, unified solution for special situations leverages its extensive sector knowledge alongside Hilco's vast experience across every asset class and its position as the world's largest appraisal firm. This ensures that clients receive highly customed, creative and effective monetization solutions tailored to their unique needs and designed to deliver the broadest access to a global network of highly qualified buyers and sellers.

HCI is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a world leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

