Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group's New Financing

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance, a mid-market investment bank and affiliate of Hilco Global, announced the successful completion of a $40 million working capital debt facility for Go! Retail Group a/k/a Calendar Holdings LLC and Calendar Club LLC (the "Company"). The Company is a retail/consumer products Company headquartered in Austin, TX, and is largest operator of pop-up stores in the world, with operations in six countries. They operate more than 800 kiosk and inline stores each year in the US alone, totaling over 1,600 internationally with stores in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company also owns and operates Calendars.com, an Internet Retailer Top 500 site with more than 10,000 products online. As a newer addition to Go! Retail Group, Fuego / Attic Salt is growing as an eccentric, irreverent, and fun brand which gives customers a place to uncover unexpected, novelty items.
Hilco Corporate Finance acted as exclusive financial advisor to Go! Retail Group's financing, which consisted of senior secured debt financing provided by PNC Business Credit. Proceeds from the transaction were used to support the Company's strategic growth plan and to fund the company's ongoing working capital requirements.
As Go! Retail Group's financial advisor, Hilco Corporate Finance worked closely with the Company's management team to structure, arrange and negotiate the financing. Paul Hoffman, President, commented, "We are very pleased to have partnered with Hilco Corporate Finance. Hilco helped us explore multiple structural options, executed a high-quality process and assisted us in securing excellent financial partners to support Go! Retail's growth and development."
Go! Retail Group is a unique and entrepreneurial business. As the largest operator of pop-up stores in the world, the business started with calendars and has since grown to include games, toys, t-shirts and books. The company creates different mixes of concepts and assortments, occupying spaces that range in size from 200 to over 10,000 square feet in malls, outlet centers, select street-side locations, and lifestyle centers. Through their network of independent operators and world-class distribution system, the Company has the unique ability to transform virtually any space quickly and efficiently.
About Hilco Corporate Finance: Hilco Corporate Finance LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA (www.finra.com) and SIPC (www.sipc.org). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and strategic advice on mid-market transactions. Hilco Global is an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value.
