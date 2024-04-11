Hilco Corporate Finance Serves as Sell-Side Investment Banking Advisor to Kataman Metals in Sale to Korea Zinc

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC (HCF) is pleased to announce the sale of Kataman Metals to Pedalpoint Holdings, the US subsidiary of Korea Zinc, the world's largest lead and zinc smelter. HCF served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Kataman in the transaction.

Established in 1993, Kataman Metals is a leading global trader of copper, aluminum, iron, and other scrap raw materials. Kataman maintains a network of traders and supply chain managers providing services in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's unique business model integrates trading and supply chain management to optimize critical metals supply chains.

Korea Zinc is the world's largest producer of zinc, lead, silver, and indium while also supplying copper and various rare metals. The company processes over 1.2 million tons of 16 different metals annually, with facilities in South Korea, Australia, the United States, and Europe.

About Hilco Corporate Finance

Hilco Corporate Finance, an investment banking and financial advisory firm affiliated with Hilco Global, provides unmatched creativity and relentless support to its clients. HCF's seasoned team of professionals provides M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, and Special Situations/Restructuring Advisory across a range of industries, including Metals and Mining, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer, Retail, and Business Services. HCF is a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

