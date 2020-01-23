Hilco Corporate Finance Hires Industry Expert Brian Graves as Managing Director

As an experienced executive with over 20 years of executive leadership experience, Mr. Graves most recently held the position of Managing Director at GSM where he was responsible for developing significant deal referral sources for middle market transactions and advising Boards and their executive teams on mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures/restructurings. He has significant experience in advising C-Suite executives in matters relating to mergers, acquisitions, due diligence, divestures, turnarounds, capital restructuring, debt structuring, and raising capital. He has held leadership roles at Dresner Partners Investment Bank, IMAP Investment Bank, EY Strategic Advisory Group, Credit Suisse HOLT, and Mesirow Financial.

Jason Frank, CEO of HCF says, "As we continue to aggressively grow HCF, I am excited that we continue to add talented executives such as Brian. With his impressive background and experience, HCF will be able to expand the breadth and depth of our platform, as well as continue to add incremental value to our clients as we continue to provide custom solutions to meet the challenges they face."

Mr. Graves has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. He holds a variety of investment banking licenses as well as lends his expertise at various industry related speaking engagements and publications.

About Hilco Corporate Finance : Hilco Corporate Finance LLC (www.HilcoCF.com) is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Hilco Global is an independent and diversified financial services company with a strong track record of maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global is comprised of twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has an excellent track record of delivering successful results by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal.

SOURCE Hilco Corporate Finance

Related Links

https://www.hilcocf.com

