Hilco Diligence Services Hires New Executive Director Jessica Benevides-Caron

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Diligence Services, an operating company of Northbrook-based Hilco Global, has named Jessica Benevides-Caron Executive Director. Ms. Benevides-Caron will be based out of the Quincy, MA office and will utilize her ABL expertise to help our field exam teams continue to provide the best service for our clients.

"Ms. Benevides-Caron will be a great fit for the diligence team," says Doug Jung, Senior Managing Director of Hilco Diligence Services. "She will assist us in continuing to provide the high-quality diligence services Hilco Global is known for, allowing us to augment our credit and lending ABL perspective and expertise to our field exams and provide highly tailored solutions for each engagement. Jessica will also be an instructor in our internal training programs. We are very excited about Jessica joining our team!"

With nearly 20 years in the industry, Ms. Benevides-Caron has experience in ABL portfolio, workout/liquidations, and field examination. A seasoned ABL professional, she has held roles as Portfolio Manager at Wachovia Capital Finance, Director of Portfolio Manager at First Niagara Commercial Finance and Northeast Team Leader at Citizens Business Capital. In her recent work with Citizens Business Capital, Ms. Benevides-Caron managed $4B in assets with approximately 80 relationships in the Retail Finance and Core (manufacturing, distributions, staffing, metals) sectors. As a team lead, she managed to a zero-loss target and was responsible for the development and implementation of best-in-class collateral monitoring and cash management.

Ms. Benevides-Caron has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Bryant College.

About Hilco Global :

Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

