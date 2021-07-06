Hilco Global acquires Getzler Henrich, adding the nationally recognized Corporate Turnaround and Restructuring Advisory firm to its diversified financial services platform

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the privately held diversified financial services company delivering valuation, monetization, advisory and capital solutions to businesses around the world, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the New York based firm - Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC ("Getzler Henrich") (https://getzlerhenrich.com).

Getzler Henrich is a 53-year-old nationally recognized turnaround and restructuring advisory firm that focuses on providing operational and financial solutions to middle-market businesses and their stakeholders.

The acquisition of Getzler Henrich further expands the Hilco Global professional services platform. Getzler Henrich's corporate turnaround and restructuring expertise, and strong financial advisory and performance improvement capabilities will integrate well with Hilco's existing valuation, consulting and corporate finance advisory services, and provide access to new sources of capital, resulting in an unparalleled array of business solutions.

Jeffery B. Hecktman, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Global said, "Getzler Henrich has an impressive track record and an exceptional team of professionals that deliver a very specialized skill set which is complementary to Hilco's current diverse platform of solutions. This addition further strengthens our capabilities and enables us to provide fully integrated solutions from strategy through execution, enabling us to meet all of the most critical needs facing our clients today."

Hecktman added, "As we continue to expand the Hilco Global financial services platform and deploy capital, we plan to continue to acquire and buildout key strategic adjacencies that are best in class like Getzler Henrich. Hilco Global capabilities are more robust than ever. As we have evolved over the years, our increased access to capital has enabled us to regularly serve as the key capital partner to complete complex transactions in special situations . In the past 15 months during the global pandemic, Hilco Operating Companies deployed more than $500 million dollars in unique transactions."

The entire Getzler Henrich management team will remain in place to deliver results and add value for its clients, while simultaneously collaborating with the 20+ Hilco Global Operating Companies worldwide, explained Hecktman. With the addition of Getzler Henrich, Hilco Global will offer a skilled team of restructuring advisors to support clients across dozens of industries by executing holistic, cross-platform solutions.

Joel Getzler and Bill Henrich will continue to serve as Partners and Co-Chairs of the firm, continuing their success establishing a leading turnaround and restructuring firm which provides the full array of turnaround, workout, crisis and interim management, corporate restructuring, bankruptcy, financial advisory, operational improvement, and distressed M&A services.

Together Getzler and Henrich have grown the firm under the premise that discerning middle-market customers will seek out advisors that deliver " real solutions " to financial and operational challenges. As pioneers in the turnaround and restructuring space, Getzler Henrich takes a pragmatic approach to each engagement establishing realistic action steps to improve a company's operational and financial performance, and guiding or assisting in their implementation, to enhance its enterprise value and maximize stakeholders' recoveries.

Joel Getzler, Co-Chair of Getzler Henrich said, "By joining the Hilco Global family, there is no question that we have strengthened our ability to deliver for all of our current and future clients." Co-Chair, Bill Henrich added, "The Hilco Global platform gives us unprecedented access to broad and robust resources, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds for us as a result of this new partnership."

Jeffrey Hecktman said, "From the moment we met Joel Getzler and Bill Henrich we knew this was a great fit. They have a reputation and an approach to business we value… impeccable integrity, a commitment to honesty, and an overriding focus on maximizing values for our clients ."

ABOUT HILCO GLOBAL: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the USA.

ABOUT THE GETZLER HENRICH : Getzler Henrich & Associates LLC is one of the nation's oldest and most respected names in middle-market corporate restructurings and operations improvement and has successfully worked with thousands of companies to achieve growth and profitability. Founded over 50 years ago, the firm still operates on the same principles of impeccable integrity, a commitment to honesty, and an overriding focus on maximizing value for our clients. Long respected for its results-oriented approach, Getzler Henrich deploys rapid, pragmatic decision making and metrics-driven implementation services for its clients. With years of experience in executive-level positions at major corporations, and a broad range of advisory expertise, Getzler Henrich professionals have consistently and successfully guided companies through crises and growth phases. Working with a wide range of companies, including publicly held firms, private corporations, and family-owned businesses, Getzler Henrich's expertise spans more than fifty industry sectors, from 'new economy' technology and service firms to 'old economy' manufacturing and distribution businesses. For more information on Getzler Henrich's expertise, please visit getzlerhenrich.com.

