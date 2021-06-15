Hilco Global and Gordon Brothers Launch New Retail Store Called Shopper's Find in Former Lord & Taylor locations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, the world's preeminent financial services organization, announced today that its Hilco Retail Solutions platform, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, has been working with HBC to launch Shopper's Find, a new retailer that is opening in former Lord & Taylor locations. Shopper's Find is the department store for every shopper, offering savings of up to 60% off apparel for women, men, and children, fine jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, handbags, footwear, designer furs & accessories, home décor, rugs, furniture, small appliances, mattresses, and much more.

The Shopper's Find team works directly with manufacturers and wholesalers to find the best possible price and bring in new merchandise virtually every week, so shoppers will find fresh selections each visit. Shopper's Find has something for every shopper seeking great buys and bargains. Shopper's Find carries high quality, stylish, on trend, brand name, and famous name designer merchandise, all up to 60% off. The products are sourced from excess inventory, out of season merchandise, overstock goods, clearance merchandise, and more. Shopper's Find will be open for a limited time, so consumers should plan to stop by often to take advantage of these amazing savings and discover new finds before they are gone. Since merchandise offered is a one-time opportunity, it is available only while supplies last.

Current Open Locations include:

MASSACHUSETTS

NATICK MALL

1245 WORCESTER ROAD

Natick, MA 01760

NEW JERSEY

WILLOWBROOK MALL

4 WILLOWBROOK BLVD.

Wayne, NJ 07470

Current store hours are:

Monday thru Thursday: 11 AM to 7 PM

Friday & Saturday: 11 AM to 8 PM

Sunday: 12 PM to 6 PM

All Shopper's Find locations accept all major credit cards and debit cards only. Cash and checks are not accepted.

Visit www.shoppersfind.com for latest sales and event and to learn about potential new openings.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 625 professionals operating on five continents.

About Gordon Brothers: Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

About Shopper's Find (www.shoppersfind.com) focuses on finding quality, stylish, trending, brand name, and designer merchandise at hugely discounted prices for shoppers. We work directly with manufacturers and wholesalers to find the best possible price and deliver those savings to consumers! Merchandise is offered as a one-time opportunity and is available only while supplies last! Here shoppers find excess inventory, out of season stock, overstock, clearance merchandise and much more in every department.

