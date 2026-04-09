Hilco Global Launches Expanded Asset-Based Lending Platform Through its Hilco Global Asset Management Practice

Backed by ORIX Corporation USA's capital and expertise, Hilco Global Asset Management delivers flexible, asset-based financing solutions to borrowers across industries in both performing credits and special situations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions, today announced the launch of its expanded asset-based lending platform through its Hilco Global Asset Management practice, a solutions-oriented investment manager making asset-based loans across a wide range of industries and capital needs.

The platform launch follows the close of ORIX Corporation USA's majority acquisition of Hilco Global in September 2025, combining Hilco Global proven asset expertise and lending capabilities with ORIX Corporation USA's global balance sheet and asset management platform. This combination should further enable Hilco Global to deliver customized financing solutions with greater speed, scale, and flexibility. The platform brings together deep expertise across tangible and intangible assets with enhanced capital capabilities to address a growing market opportunity.

Senior leadership includes Ian Fredericks, Henry Foster, Nik Singhal, Dan Rubin and Domenic Natale who collectively bring deep experience across private credit, asset-based lending, and special situations investing.

A Differentiated Approach to Asset-Based Lending

Hilco Global Asset Management leverages its deep understanding of a borrower's assets, and their value, to provide tailored financing solutions that support working capital needs, growth financing, M&A financing, restructurings and a broad range of strategic initiatives. With the ability to underwrite across collateral types, including accounts receivable, inventory, real estate, machinery and equipment, and intangible assets, we believe the platform is positioned to deliver credit solutions that optimize liquidity, enhance flexibility, and align with each client's specific needs.

Hilco Global Asset Management offers a range of senior secured financing structures, including revolving lines of credit, term loans, FILO, RILO, and stretch ABL facilities, and other customized asset-based solutions.

"In today's market, effective asset-based lending requires a deep understanding of how assets behave across cycles," said Nik Singhal. "We believe Hilco Global is uniquely positioned to deliver integrated asset intelligence and tailored lending capabilities, enabling financing solutions grounded in real asset value."

Built on Foundation of Asset Expertise

Asset-based lending capabilities at Hilco Global are built on decades of experience in asset valuation and advisory services across the retail, consumer, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, and brand management industries. This expertise, enhanced by ORIX Corporation USA's capital base and asset management infrastructure, forms the foundation of a differentiated lending platform.

The expanded platform operates within Hilco Global Capital Solutions, one of two operating divisions established following the ORIX Corporation USA acquisition. Hilco Global Capital Solutions focuses on expanding capital deployment through asset-based private credit lending. This is a truly global effort with teams in the US, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

"This launch represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of the Hilco Global Capital Solutions platform," said Ian Fredericks. "By combining deep asset expertise with scaled capital and an expanded mandate, we believe we are well positioned to deliver flexible financing solutions across both performing credits and special situations, supporting clients across market cycles."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to enhance long-term enterprise value and, when needed, to support businesses and their stakeholders through complex situations. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)

Established in the U.S. in 1981, ORIX USA has grown organically and through acquisition into the investment and asset management firm we are today. With a specialization in private credit, real estate, and private equity solutions for middle-market focused borrowers and investors, we combine our robust balance sheet with funds from third-party investors, providing a strong alignment of interest. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries (including Hilco Global) have approximately 2,100 employees and have $96.9 billion in assets*, which includes $44 billion in assets and commitments, in addition to $52.9 billion in servicing and administering assets, as of December 31, 2025. Our parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 30 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC