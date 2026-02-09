Hilco Global Announces 25± AC Development Parcel Available Via Bankruptcy Sale on Hawaiian Island of Kaua'i

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group announces April 13, 2026, as the qualifying bid deadline for the development land in the Kukuiʻula subdivision, Kōloa, Hawaii. The Chapter 7 bankruptcy sale is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Hawaii, Honolulu Division.

Identified as Parcel X-1, the 24.93± AC site is generally level and captures commanding ocean and mountain views.

An exceptional development opportunity, the parcel sits on the sun-drenched southern coast of Kauaʻi. This sale presents a rare chance to create a legacy residential and hospitality enclave within one of the island's most prestigious and thoughtfully planned resort communities. Located on a former sugar cane plantation within the Kōloa District, this nearly 25-acre parcel is situated inside a renowned master-planned community synonymous with refined island living and long-term value.

Identified as Parcel X-1, the 24.93± AC site is generally level and captures commanding ocean and mountain views. Positioned within the Visitor Destination Area, the property is zoned R-10 Residential and RR-10 Resort and sits within one of Hawaiʻi's most supply-constrained markets.

"The combination of scale, location and prestige places this offering in a class of its own," said Stephen Madura, senior director at Hilco Global. "Opportunities of this caliber on Kauaʻi's south shore are extraordinarily limited and should attract interest from investors and developers the world over."

A nearby high-end shopping center offers immediate access to dining and retail in a discreet, buffered setting that preserves the privacy and serenity expected of a premier coastal retreat, while beach access is located just blocks away.

Known as the Garden Isle, Kauaʻi is revered for its dramatic landscapes, pristine beaches and deep-rooted cultural heritage. From the Nā Pali Coast and Waimea Canyon to world-class snorkeling and hiking, the island offers a rare blend of natural grandeur and understated sophistication. With a strong commitment to conservation and carefully managed development, Kauaʻi continues to attract discerning buyers and operators seeking authenticity, exclusivity and enduring value.

Ideal for bespoke residences or an intimate luxury hospitality offering, this south shore opportunity represents a once-in-a-generation chance to craft a lasting legacy that honors the land while delivering an exceptional living and guest experience in one of Hawaii's most coveted destinations.

The sale is subject to Bankruptcy Court Approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Hawaii, Honolulu Division, Petition No. 25-00652. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of April 13, 2026, by 7:00 p.m. (CDT)/2:00 p.m. (HST) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) document available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sale's website.

Interested bidders should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] and Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected].To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC