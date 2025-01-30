Hilco Global Announces Business Development Appointments of Kyle Murphy and Kate Madine

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a leading international financial services company specializing in valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions, announces two key business development appointments. Kyle Murphy has been named Head of Financial Sponsor Coverage & Managing Director for Hilco Global Advisors, and Kate Madine joins as Senior Vice President, Northeast Region for Hilco Global Advisors. These roles underscore Hilco Global's commitment to enhancing client engagement and expanding market reach.

In this new role, Mr. Murphy will focus on growing new and existing private equity client relationships in North America, working with investment teams and operating partners. This includes Hilco Global Advisors' suite of valuation and diligence services, financial, operational and transaction advisory services, and asset monetization solutions. He will also coordinate private equity business development teams with our corporate finance advisory team.

Mr. Murphy first joined Hilco Global in 2020 and brings nearly 20 years of experience in asset-based lending and investment banking. Previously, he concentrated on business development for the Northeast region, building relationships with private equity sponsors, investment banks, and lenders. His expertise spans asset appraisal, business valuation, capital deployment, and asset monetization. Mr. Murphy is based in Boston and sits on the board of ACG. He is an active member of SFNet and TMA.

Ms. Madine joins Hilco Global Advisors with 18 years of experience in special situations and opportunistic investing. In her new role, she will focus on strengthening relationships with lenders, private equity firms, investment bankers and other professionals in the financial services industry, supporting Hilco Global Advisors' full suite of services.

Ms. Madine's extensive background includes asset-based lending, secondary loan sales, and bank workouts. She has held roles at Eclipse Business Capital, Marblegate, and Guggenheim, developing a broad network of industry relationships. She is actively involved in SFNet, TMA, ACG, and ABI and serves on the board of Girls Just Wanna Have Funds, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in corporate restructuring.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets. Hilco delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high-potential companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm delivers a unique blend of restructuring and principal investing (both equity and credit) solutions across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand, and intellectual property sectors. For 38 years, Hilco Global has operated as a holding company comprised of more than twenty specialized business units that act as an advisor, agent, or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 900 professionals operating on five continents. Visit https://hilcoglobal.com/.

SOURCE Hilco Global