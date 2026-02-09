HILCO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES CARROLLTON GATEWAY, A PREMIER 11.2± AC MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY ALONG I-35E IN NORTH DALLAS, AVAILABLE THROUGH BANKRUPTCY SALE

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group announces the Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale of Carrollton Gateway, an 11.2± acre, mixed-use land assemblage located at 2441 North Broadway Street in Carrollton, Texas. Positioned along one of North Dallas' most heavily traveled transportation corridors, the property offers exceptional freeway frontage, visibility and access, making it a premier redevelopment opportunity in one of the Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex's most dynamic growth markets.

Recently acquired and court approved for immediate sale, Carrollton Gateway is strategically positioned in the center of the DFW metroplex as a four-tract, master-planned development designed to accommodate a diverse mix of hospitality, residential, office and retail uses. The proposed configuration includes: Tract 1, a 1.5± AC site planned for a six-story minimum, 12-story maximum hospitality and/or office development; Tract 2, a 3.9± AC site planned for a six-story residential development with ground-floor retail; Tract 3, a 2.6± AC site allowing a six-story minimum and up to a 20-story maximum hospitality and/or office development; and Tract 4, a 3.2± AC site allowing a minimum of six-story and up to a 20-story maximum residential, hospitality and/or office development.

The property benefits from dual zoning within the Trinity Mills Transit Center (TMTC) and Freeway (FWY) designations, allowing a wide range of high-density, transit-oriented uses while minimizing entitlement risk. Immediate access to Interstate 35 East, combined with proximity to the Trinity Mills DART Rail Station, provides seamless connectivity to major employment centers throughout Carrollton, Addison, Plano, Las Colinas and Downtown Dallas. The diverse employment base and central North Dallas location of Carrollton Gateway offer developers and investors the scale, flexibility and visibility necessary to execute a landmark, mixed-use project. The site may be acquired as a single assemblage or on a tract-by-tract basis, allowing for phased development strategies.

The DFW Metroplex continues to rank among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States, adding hundreds of thousands of new residents over the past several years and consistently leading the nation in net population and job growth. Home to one of the largest concentrations of Fortune 500 headquarters and supported by a diverse economy spanning technology, finance, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing, the region has experienced sustained demand across housing, retail, office, hospitality and transit-oriented development (TOD). Within this high-growth environment, the new Trinity Mills Station has emerged as a compelling hub of connectivity and redevelopment, anchored by multiple DART rail stations and the Trinity Mills Transit Center, which link the community to major employment nodes across North Dallas and beyond. As DFW's economy continues to expand and attract both corporate relocations and population inflows, development opportunities such as Carrollton Gateway are well positioned to capture long-term demand for urban infill, mixed-use and higher-density projects in one of the state's most sought-after growth markets.

Benjamin Zaslav, J.D., director at Hilco Global, stated, "In this bankruptcy sale, where certainty of execution is paramount, Carrollton Gateway offers a rare combination of ready and clear development parameters, flexible zoning and institutional-scale density. This asset allows qualified buyers to move decisively while capitalizing on a high-profile North Dallas location with long-term upside."

Stephen Madura, senior director at Hilco Global, added, "Carrollton Gateway offers a level of scale, density and visibility that is exceptionally difficult to replicate in North Dallas. With multiple zoning and entitlements, transit access and the ability to develop up to 20 stories, this site provides developers with rare flexibility to execute a truly transformative mixed-use project along the I-35E corridor."

The sale has been approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Texas, Dallas Division, Petition No. 24-33585-sgj11. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of February 26, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. (CT) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) document available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sale's website.

Interested bidders should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] and Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC