Hilco Global Engaged by Illume for Equipment & Product Inventory Liquidation as the Fragrance Leader Prepares to Wind Down its Manufacturing Operations in Maple Grove, MN

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has been engaged by Illume to manage the comprehensive monetization and cleanout of manufacturing and equipment assets and product inventory at its Maple Grove, MN facility, as the Company prepares the facility for landlord turnover. Hilco Global will also provide real estate advisory services for the ideally located, state-of-the-art leased industrial building (approx. 287,000 square feet) in Arbor Lakes Business Park. Illume is a Minnesota-based manufacturer and supplier of premium candles, diffusers, and home fragrance products. Its namesake ILLUME brand candles will continue forward with trusted third-party manufacturing partners.

Hilco Global, jointly with New Mill Capital, will oversee the liquidation of substantial manufacturing assets, including 6 late model molten vessel candle production lines from wicking through secondary packaging, a diffuser line, 20,000-gallon stainless tanks, late model boilers, air compressors, pallet racking systems, mezzanine infrastructure, packing equipment, office furniture, laboratory equipment, and all associated support equipment. An auction for these assets will be conducted on March 26, 2026 at https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/new-mill-capital/catalogue-id-bscnew10496

Additionally, through its Wholesale Solutions practice, Hilco Global will monetize select, non-active product inventory, including candles, diffusers, lotions, novelty vessels and more, ensuring comprehensive value recovery across all asset categories.

"We are honored to partner with Illume during this strategic transition," said a representative from Hilco Global. "Our comprehensive approach combines equipment liquidation with wholesale inventory monetization and real estate advisory services, delivering maximum value while managing every detail of the process, from manufacturing equipment and product inventory through final facility preparation for landlord turnover."

The partnership reflects Illume's commitment to responsible business practices and strategic asset management as the Company continues serving customers through its retail partnerships and e-commerce channels.

About Illume

Founded in 1994, Illume is a Minnesota-based manufacturer and supplier of premium candles, diffusers, and home fragrance products. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design, its namesake ILLUME brand is distributed through its e-commerce platform and a curated network of retail partners. For more information, visit www.illumecandles.com.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About New Mill Capital

New Mill Capital is the largest process and packaging asset disposition firm in North America, specializing in the sale of idle manufacturing plant assets, excess production equipment and real estate assets in a variety of manufacturing verticals including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, laboratory, chemical, plastics, metalworking, yellow iron, transportation and general manufacturing. Equipment disposition services include equipment auction, liquidation and private treaty, turnkey plant acquisitions & sales and valuation services. In addition to equipment services, turnkey plant sales and valuation services, the principals of NMC have acquired and repurposed over 40,000,000 SF of industrial manufacturing facilities throughout North America.

