Hilco Global Appoints Ted Tomaras as Chief Operating Officer, Professional Services

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company specializing in asset valuation, monetization, advisory and capital solutions, today announced that Ted Tomaras has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer of its Professional Services Division, effective immediately.

Mr. Tomaras will report to David Kurtz, Vice Chairman of Hilco Global and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Services. In this role, he will oversee operations across all practices within the platform, with a focus on strengthening operating infrastructure, enhancing integration across business lines, and supporting significant and scalable growth.

As Hilco Global continues to expand its advisory capabilities, Mr. Tomaras will work closely with Mr. Kurtz to advance the firm's strategy of building a multi-disciplinary professional services organization. He will help lead both near- and long-term growth initiatives, including targeted organic expansion, strategic acquisitions, continued investment in senior advisory talent, and expansion of the firm's real estate advisory capabilities across key institutional and commercial sectors.

Mr. Tomaras has nearly two decades of global leadership experience leading and scaling complex real estate advisory and professional services businesses. He previously served as Global Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer for JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group, Global Head of Finance for JLL's Value & Risk Advisory business, and Global Head of FP&A for its Capital Markets Group. Throughout his career, he has partnered with executive leadership teams to integrate finance and operations into business strategy, modernizing reporting and performance management frameworks, leading complex acquisitions, and designing technology enabled platforms to improve transparency, accountability, and decision-making across global organizations.

"Ted brings a unique combination of strategic finance expertise, operational rigor, and transformational leadership," said David Kurtz. "As we continue to grow and strengthen our Professional Services platform, his experience leading complex organizations and executing growth strategies will be essential to enhancing performance and delivering long-term value."

Mr. Tomaras added, "Hilco Global has built a differentiated platform that combines deep advisory capabilities with capital solutions and principal investing. I am excited to join at a pivotal moment in the firm's evolution and to help expand our platform through strategic growth initiatives, enhanced integration across practices, and continued investment in our people and capabilities to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Tomaras is based in Chicago and will support Hilco Global Professional Services operations globally.

