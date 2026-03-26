HILCO GLOBAL ANNOUNCES TWO PARCELS TOTALING 4.3± AC AVAILABLE IN LOS ANGELES MSA VIA BANKRUPTCY SALE

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group announces May 15, 2026, as the qualifying bid deadline for two pieces of development land in Lynwood, California, being sold individually or together. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Aerial view of two development parcels totaling 4.28± acres along Imperial Highway in Lynwood, California.

Located at 2949 and 3000 E. Imperial Highway in Lynwood, California, within the Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim MSA, the properties sit directly across from one another along Imperial Highway and total 4.28± acres. Zoned SPA, these sites allow for mixed-use development, including residential and commercial uses. The sale includes a path toward entitlements for a proposed 348-unit multifamily project, providing a basis for future development in a market with limited available land.

The sites offer convenient access to major transportation routes, including Interstate 105, Interstate 110 and Interstate 710, and are approximately 12 miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The location provides connectivity to employment centers throughout Los Angeles County, supporting residential demand.

"This offering presents an opportunity to acquire development sites in a well-located area of Los Angeles County," said Jonathan Cuticelli, director at Hilco Global. "With utilities already to both sites and zoning entitlements that allow for mixed-use development, a buyer can move forward with a defined development program."

Lynwood is a densely populated community with approximately 64,000 residents within 4.8± square miles, and the limited supply of new housing in the area has contributed to sustained demand for residential development. These parcels are located near schools, parks, retail centers and healthcare facilities, which further support their suitability for multifamily use.

The sale is subject to Bankruptcy Court Approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, Petition No. 8:25-bk-11912-SC, In re: 3000 E. Imperial, LLC. Bids must be received on or before the deadline of May 15, 2026, by 2:00 p.m. (PDT) and must be submitted on the Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) document available for review and download from Hilco Real Estate Sales' website.

Interested bidders should reach out directly for requirements to participate in the sale process. For further information, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or [email protected] and Henry Nash at (847) 313-4696 or [email protected]. To obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC