Hilco Global Appoints Anu Krishnan as Chief Financial Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified financial services company specializing in asset valuation, monetization, and capital solutions, today announced a key leadership appointment designed to further strengthen its global financial operations and support continued growth.

Hilco Global has promoted Anu Krishnan to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Ms. Krishnan will oversee the firm's global financial strategy and operations and will report directly to Jeffrey Hecktman, Founding Chairman and CEO of Hilco Global.

Anu Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer at Hilco Global

Ms. Krishnan brings more than 25 years of financial services and public accounting experience. She first joined the company in 2020 as Chief Accounting Officer and most recently served as Head of Finance for the Capital Solutions – Americas division, having previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer for Hilco Merchant Resources. During her tenure, she has played a critical role in finance optimization initiatives and in supporting the firm's growth in complex transactions. Prior to joining Hilco Global, Ms. Krishnan held senior finance leadership roles at Allstate and spent more than 13 years at Ernst & Young's assurance and advisory practice. She is a Chartered Accountant and a CPA licensed in Illinois.

Ernie Fiorante, Chief Operating Officer of Hilco Global, will continue to oversee the company's Business Service Units and work closely with the executive leadership at Hilco Global as well as ORIX Corporation USA.

"Anu's appointment reflects our continued investment in building a scalable, disciplined global platform," said Mr. Fiorante. "Her deep financial expertise, institutional knowledge, and experience leading complex transactions position us well as we continue to grow and expand our capabilities globally."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

