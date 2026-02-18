Hilco Global Expands Fiduciary Services Platform with Strategic Executive Hire

NORTHBROOK, lll., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that Lauren Leach has joined the firm as Senior Director, Receivership Advisory, specializing in fiduciary services. Ms. Leach will support the continued growth and expansion of the Hilco Global Receivership practice.

Lauren Leach, Senior Director, Receivership Advisory

Ms. Leach joins Hilco Global to work alongside Matt Mason, who leads the firm's Receivership practice following its launch in 2023. Under Mr. Mason's leadership, the practice has experienced significant growth and is positioned for continued expansion as demand for sophisticated fiduciary and court-appointed solutions accelerates.

In her role, Ms. Leach will help oversee and operate the Receivership platform while also supporting new business development initiatives. Her appointment reflects Hilco Global's continued investment in senior leadership to scale high-performing practices, enhance operational execution, and expand service offerings, including equity receiverships.

"Lauren is a highly accomplished operator with deep fiduciary and real estate experience," said Matt Mason, Executive Director - Head of Real Estate Fiduciary Services at Hilco Global. "Her leadership allows us to further strengthen the platform, increase productivity across the team, and continue building a best-in-class receivership practice while maintaining the level of execution our clients expect."

Ms. Leach brings extensive experience advising institutional stakeholders across complex and distressed real estate matters. Prior to joining Hilco Global, she served as a Managing Director at KPMG within its Real Estate Advisory practice. She is widely recognized for her fiduciary expertise and has executed turnaround strategies in hundreds of receivership and distressed matters across multiple asset classes nationwide.

"Hilco Global has built a truly differentiated fiduciary services platform," said Ms. Leach. "I am excited to join a firm with such strong momentum and to work alongside a team that combines deep operational expertise with the ability to deliver creative, results-driven solutions for clients."

Ms. Leach is based in Michigan and will support Hilco Global's fiduciary services clients nationally.

About Hilco Global

