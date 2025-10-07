Hilco Global Appoints Robert Gorin and David Campbell to Lead its Getzler Henrich Turnaround and Restructuring Practice

Industry veterans Gorin and Campbell will succeed founders Bill Henrich and Joel Getzler, who will transition to senior advisory roles

Getzler Henrich's leadership evolution supports continued growth for Hilco Global Professional Services division

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a diversified global financial services company, today announced the appointment of new leadership of Getzler Henrich & Associates ("GHA"), Hilco Global Professional Services division's dedicated turnaround and restructuring practice.

David Campbell, Co-Executive Director – Restructuring, Getzler Henrich & Associates Robert Gorin, Co-Executive Director – Restructuring, Getzler Henrich & Associates

Robert Gorin and David Campbell assume the role of Co-Executive Directors – Restructuring for Getzler Henrich & Associates, where they will lead the middle market advisory practice for corporate turnaround and restructuring. Gorin and Campbell succeed Co-Chairmen Bill Henrich and Joel Getzler, who will remain engaged in senior advisory roles and provide strategic counsel to ensure a seamless transition and business continuity.

Bill Henrich and Joel Getzler, Senior Advisors of Getzler Henrich & Associates, said, "We are deeply proud of GHA's accomplishments over the past 55 years. Rob and David will continue our legacy of excellence, and their leadership, expertise, and commitment to our clients position GHA for ongoing success."

The leadership announcement follows the completion of ORIX Corporation USA's acquisition of a majority equity interest in Hilco Global, and the reorganization of the advisory businesses into the Hilco Global Professional Services division, which will expand the firm's current suite of consultative practices, continuing to deliver asset valuation expertise and advisory solutions.

David Kurtz, Vice Chairman of Hilco Global and CEO of Hilco Global Professional Services, said, "As we look to scale the Hilco Global Professional Services division significantly, the continued growth of Getzler Henrich & Associates is a key priority. We're confident that Robert and David are well-positioned to lead GHA into this next growth chapter."

Robert Gorin was most recently Senior Managing Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in corporate turnarounds, operational improvement, and strategic growth, he has driven transformational initiatives across sectors such as consumer products, manufacturing, and apparel.

Robert Gorin, Co-Executive Director – Restructuring of Getzler Henrich & Associates, added, "I am honored to continue building on GHA's incredible legacy and to lead such a talented team as we help clients navigate their most complex challenges."

David Campbell brings over 20 years of expertise in corporate restructuring, capital markets, and leveraged finance, and most recently served as a Senior Managing Director at Getzler Henrich & Associates. He has led several successful restructurings, recapitalizations, and M&A transactions across the healthcare, automotive, metals, and technology industries by helping companies resolve complex challenges while maximizing stakeholder value.

David Campbell, Co-Executive Director – Restructuring of Getzler Henrich & Associates, said, "I look forward to sustaining the strong reputation that Bill and Joel have built, while continuing to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients and stakeholders."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Global