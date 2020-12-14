Hilco Global Donates Thousands Of New Winter Coats And Cold Weather Apparel In "Hilco Helps Warm The Winter" National Philanthropy Initiative

The " Hilco Helps Warm the Winter " initiative is part of Hilco's ongoing global philanthropic program, "Hilco Helps," supporting causes and not-for-profit organizations that seek to enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: human assets.

Over 6,000 new winter coats for men, women, and children, and more than 3,000 winter accessories, including scarves, headbands, gloves, and hats, will be delivered through the "Warm the Winter" Hilco Helps initiative the week of December 14. Teams of Hilco employees serving as local "Hilco Helpers" will work hand-in-hand with local city leaders, charities, churches, and community groups, as well as other non-profit organizations in Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia, to manage the careful distribution of thousands of winter gear items during the global pandemic.

"A core value at Hilco Global is giving back to those less fortunate. Now, more than ever, we must come together and support the communities that have been badly hurt by the medical and economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jeffrey B. Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global. "Our 'Hilco Helps Warm the Winter' initiative will provide critical cold weather clothing and accessories to communities in dire need this holiday season, and we are thrilled to partner with local city leaders and community groups to do our part."

In Chicago , Hilco has coordinated directly with over 40 local community groups across dozens of neighborhoods, including the following: It Takes A Village, Metropolitan Family Services, Holy Family Ministries, El Hogar Del Nino, and more (see full list attached); in Philadelphia , the team worked directly with the Community Schools team in the City of Philadelphia's Office of Children and Families; and, in Boston , the team collaborated with the Friends of Boston Homeless Shelters and St. Mary's Center for Women and Children. Each non-profit organization benefiting from the donation is coordinating the distribution of winter coats and gear with community members who need it most. Distribution will begin December 14 and continue through Christmas, with additional detail about city-specific distribution plans to come.

"Philanthropy is a huge part of our global corporate culture at Hilco Global," said Gary Epstein, Executive Vice President – CMO. "I'm so thankful for the many willing partners helping us 'warm the winter' for families in Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia," continued Epstein, who manages the company's Hilco Helps initiatives. "Each of our Hilco Helps programs seeks to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in underserved communities that require assistance to maximize their full potential. Over the years, Hilco has provided millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to non-profit groups doing outstanding work."

"As we continue to navigate the challenges created by COVID-19, we know that winter can present additional challenges for many families," said Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor for the City of Philadelphia Office of Children and Families. "Hilco Global' s contribution of cold-weather gear will help us 'warm the winter' for thousands of residents. New winter clothing can make a world of difference for the children and families that we work with in Community School neighborhoods, and we are grateful to Hilco and Hilco Helpers for supporting our work and Philadelphia families."

HILCO HELPS WARM THE WINTER



CHICAGO WINTER COAT COMMUNITY DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS

Chicago Commons x 2 locations Paulo Freire Center GH Sinai Community Gads Hill Centers x 4 locations Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired El Hogar Del Nino Higher Learning Day Care Education Center Centers for New Horizons Garden of Heaven Learning Academy Heaven's Learning Garden SGA Youth & Family Services (Main Site) Carlos H. Cantu Children & Family Center El Valor NorthStar Child Development Center Kimball Day Care Center Diversey Day Care Kimball Community Partners x 2 Locations The Montessori School of Englewood Shining Star Pathways/Kedzie Pathways Educare Ounce of Prevention Holy Family Ministries Family Focus Erie Neighborhood House Children's Place Onward House Chicago Child Care Society Metropolitan Family Services (MFS) Project Org Design Studio Home Visiting City Colleges of Chicago x2 locations Trinity UCCC x 2 locations Catholic Charities It Takes A Village x 2 locations Asian Human Services

Loop Learning Centers

About Hilco Global : Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 640 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia within the US.

About Hilco Helps : Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) serves as a Hilco Global worldwide initiative to support causes and not-for-profit organizations that help enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: Human Assets. Through many Hilco Helps programs, the organization works to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in communities that are under served and require assistance to maximize their full potential. Hilco Helps provides millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to non-profit groups doing outstanding work. In addition to direct financial support, the company's employees donate time to relief efforts in disaster zones, churches, schools, etc. across the country, and offers internship opportunities to mentor and engage young people around the world.

