Hilco Global Expands Performance Improvement Capabilities with Addition of Sonal Trivedi as Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global today announced that Sonal Trivedi has joined the firm as Managing Director within its Performance Improvement practice, further expanding the organization's capabilities in enterprise transformation, operational performance, leadership alignment, and post-acquisition value creation.

Sonal Trivedi, Managing Director, Performance Improvement, Hilco Global

Based at the Hilco Global Northbrook headquarters, Ms. Trivedi brings more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 100 companies, multinational organizations, and high-growth businesses through complex transformation initiatives spanning operations, culture, governance, and strategic execution. Her appointment reflects Hilco Global's continued investment in evolving its advisory capabilities to meet growing client demand for integrated operational and value creation solutions.

Throughout her career, Ms. Trivedi has led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across healthcare, energy, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications organizations operating in more than 100 countries. Her experience includes organizational transformation, M&A integration, operational readiness, executive alignment, and large-scale change leadership initiatives designed to improve execution, scalability, and long-term enterprise performance.

Prior to joining Hilco Global, Ms. Trivedi founded The COMO Group, where she advised boards, executive leadership teams, and organizations on transformation strategy, operational alignment, and sustainable growth initiatives. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Flowserve Corporation, Katalyst Technologies, and Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia), where she led complex global transformation and operational improvement programs.

"Sonal brings a highly differentiated perspective that combines operational transformation, leadership alignment, and enterprise execution," said Steven Tanzi, Executive Director, Performance Improvement at Hilco Global. "As organizations continue to navigate growth, integration, operational complexity, and evolving market dynamics, her experience will further strengthen our ability to help clients execute meaningful transformation initiatives and unlock long-term value."

Ms. Trivedi's addition supports the continued growth and evolution of the Hilco Global Performance Improvement practice, which works with companies, investors, and stakeholders to address operational challenges, improve performance, support strategic transactions, and drive value creation initiatives across complex business environments.

"Sonal's background complements Hilco Global's broader multidisciplinary platform and reinforces our commitment to delivering practical, execution-focused solutions to clients," said David Kurtz, Vice Chairman of Hilco Global and CEO of Professional Services. "Her experience leading enterprise transformation initiatives across global organizations adds an important dimension to the strategic advisory capabilities we continue to build across the firm."

Ms. Trivedi earned a Global Executive MBA from WU Executive Academy and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior from Northwestern University. She is also a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner. She has been recognized for her work in leadership and transformation, including as a featured leader in Forbes DACHS.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC