Hilco Global Welcomes Shana Thomas as Chief Compliance Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global today announced that Shana Thomas has joined the organization as Chief Compliance Officer, further strengthening the firm's global compliance, governance, and risk management capabilities as the organization continues to expand across its international platform.

Shana Thomas, Chief Compliance Officer at Hilco Global

In her role, Ms. Thomas will report to Dan Ronnen, Senior Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer of ORIX Corporation USA, and will work closely with leaders across Hilco Global and ORIX USA to support alignment with ORIX USA's broader compliance objectives and governance initiatives.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Ms. Thomas will lead Hilco Global's enterprise-wide compliance function, overseeing regulatory, privacy, ethics, and governance matters across U.S. and international operations. She will work closely with the ORIX USA and Hilco Global legal and compliance teams to help align governance and risk frameworks, build scalable compliance systems, and support the continued integration of Hilco Global into ORIX USA's Compliance Program.

Her responsibilities will include oversight of global regulatory and licensing regime, anti-bribery and corruption compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), conflicts management, third-party risk management, and cybersecurity-related compliance initiatives.

"Shana brings deep global experience across compliance, governance, regulatory oversight, and operational risk management," said Dan Ronnen, Senior Managing Director, Deputy General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer of ORIX Corporation USA. "Her leadership will play an important role as Hilco Global continues to strengthen its compliance infrastructure and support the organization's continued growth and integration across the broader ORIX USA platform."

Ms. Thomas brings extensive international compliance and governance experience developed across multinational organizations and regulated environments. Since 2015, she has held senior leadership roles at Arthur J. Gallagher, including Senior Director of Global Compliance and Global Director – Internal Audit, where she led global teams and established a center of excellence in India supporting Sarbanes-Oxley and risk-based audit initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Thomas held roles at Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, TAP Pharmaceuticals USA, PricewaterhouseCoopers (South Africa), and KPMG (South Africa).

Ms. Thomas holds a Master of Science in Legal Studies from Cornell Law School and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Rhodes University in South Africa. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Her career has also been recognized through selection to Santa Clara University's Global Women Leaders program, along with multiple awards recognizing leadership, initiative, and excellence.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC