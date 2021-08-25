Hilco Global Gives Away $1.2 Million Dollars of Athletic Apparel to The Salvation Army and the Alexandria Redevelopment Housing Authority for Families in Need

This donation initiative is part of Hilco Global's ongoing philanthropic program, "Hilco Helps," supporting causes and not-for-profit organizations that seek to enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: human assets. Other philanthropic projects that Hilco Helps has recently completed include providing over $2,000,000 at retail of new winter coats and accessories to at-risk families in Chicago, Boston, New Jersey, and Philadelphia and mentoring several inner-city youth to develop valuable real-world experience to help break the cycle of poverty.

"The donation of the Fanatics athletic apparel to families in need is the latest example of our commitment to philanthropy," said Jeffrey B. Hecktman, CEO and Founder of Hilco Global. "It is important to us that we help children and families in at-risk communities with clothing items they need to have a good start to the school year. We appreciate the partnership from Fanatics and the work that The Salvation Army and ARHA put in to create such impactful back-to-school community events."

Joe Bozich President of Fanatics said, "We are thrilled to partner with Hilco Global and participate in the philanthropic work they do and to help out local communities by providing new Fanatics apparel for those in need."

"We are incredibly grateful for Hilco Global's generous donation because we know it will help families who are struggling to stay in their homes, put food on the table, and provide for their children," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "With one-in-seven children already living in poverty and an end to the eviction moratorium coming, thousands of families could face homelessness in the coming months. Access to free school clothes and supplies will help parents focus their resources on other expenses—like rent and utilities—while empowering their children to start off well in the new school year.""

Gaynelle Diaz, Director of Resident and Community Services at Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority said, "ARHA is thrilled to receive this generous donation of athletic apparel from Hilco Global. The clothing is a much-needed item and a welcome addition to the backpack and school supplies that we are providing as it is one less thing that the families in the community need to worry about purchasing as they get their children ready for the school year."

About solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and, as needed, monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents and has large offices located in Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia within the USA.

About Hilco Helps : Hilco Helps (www.hilcohelps.com) serves as a Hilco Global worldwide initiative to support causes and not-for-profit organizations that help enhance the lives and maximize the potential of the world's most important assets: Human Assets. Through many Hilco Helps programs, the organization works to improve the lives of those in need (often children) in communities that are underserved and require assistance to maximize their full potential. Hilco Helps provides millions of dollars of support (through in-kind donations, direct donations, and marketing efforts/sponsorship) to nonprofit groups doing outstanding work. In addition to direct financial support, the company's employees donate time to relief efforts in disaster zones, churches, schools, etc., across the country and offer internship opportunities to mentor and engage young people worldwide.

About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100 percent of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

Hilco Global : Hilco Global ( www.hilcoglobal.com ) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized

About Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority: For over 80 years, the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority has provided affordable housing, economic opportunities, and a suitable living environment free from discrimination for the citizens of Alexandria. Our mission is to be an industry leader in the development and management of model mixed income communities that provide the opportunity for residents to achieve self-sufficiency and to participate in economic opportunities that are made possible through this model.

