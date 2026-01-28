Hilco Global Hires Henry Jackson to Support Growth of its Two Divisions, Hilco Global Capital Solutions and Hilco Global Professional Services

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global announced today that Henry Jackson has joined the firm, based in its New York City office. Mr. Jackson has joined as an Executive Director – Originations and Transactions and will focus on growing the Hilco Global Capital Solutions and Hilco Global Professional Services divisions, with an emphasis on client relationship development across the private investment (both debt and equity) space. He will serve as a senior member of the Hilco Global growth team.

Mr. Jackson brings extensive experience across private equity, investment banking, and operational transformation. He joins Hilco Global following a longstanding professional relationship with the firm and its Founding Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey B. Hecktman. In 2006, Mr. Hecktman and Mr. Jackson launched a private investment firm called Hilco-Merchant Equity Partners (Hilco-MEP) in the United Kingdom. Hilco-MEP completed several high-profile consumer brand and retail investment transactions across Europe from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, Mr. Jackson and several of his partners launched OpCapita, LLP, a London-based private equity firm with Mr. Jackson as its CEO. OpCapita LLP positioned itself as a firm centered on operational improvement and long-term enterprise value creation.

Prior to his roles at both Hilco-MEP and OpCapita, Mr. Jackson held senior leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, Peter J. Solomon Company, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, advising global companies including Home Depot, JCPenney, Carrefour, Tesco, Prada, Ferrari, and New Look on restructurings, financing, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Henry brings a rare combination of deep transactional expertise, operational insight, and global perspective," said Eric Kaup, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Originations and Transactions at Hilco Global. "His experience building and advising businesses through complex situations aligns directly with the Hilco Global integrated platform and our continued focus on delivering creative, results-driven solutions for clients."

Mr. Jackson is widely regarded as an industry innovator for advancing private equity strategies focused on operational transformation. He previously served on the board of Invest Europe, sat on its Mid-Market Platform Council, and was Chairman of its Turnaround and Operational Improvement Roundtable, and is actively involved in philanthropic and cultural organizations in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Mr. Jackson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania's College of Arts and Sciences and the Wharton School.

"I am excited to join Hilco Global at a time when the firm is well positioned for its next phase of growth," said Mr. Jackson. "The company's ability to combine capital, advisory services, and principal investing creates a compelling offering for clients navigating complex business challenges."

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

