Hilco Global Hires Jesse Glossinger, a 15-Year Ford Motor Company Executive to lead Detroit Office of the Firm's Growing Performance Solutions Advisory Practice

Steven Tanzi, President of Hilco Performance Solutions and Hilco Commercial Industrial says, "Adding Jesse to our team in Detroit serves as another example of our continued expansion and a commitment to the growth of our professional services operation. We are excited to have someone with Jesse's knowledge and experience join the team and help us grow this important market."

Having 20-years of professional experience, Mr. Glossinger spent most of his career at the Ford Motor Company, where he built an impressive track record of success across several roles driven by a strong work ethic, being a trusted business partner, and bringing creativity and innovative ideas to his work each day. His professional experience also includes four years of international experience in Shanghai as well as time at an EV start-up - Faraday Future (a mobility technology company), where he worked closely with senior leadership and the capital markets team to manage liquidity and raise capital.

Mr. Glossinger earned an MBA from Michigan State University and a BBA in Finance from Western Michigan University.

About Hilco Performance Solutions : Hilco Performance Solutions (www.HilcoPerformanceSolutions.com) helps companies simplify and streamline business processes, and improve operational efficiency to stay competitive and gain market share in an increasingly interconnected economy. Advisory areas of focus include Operations, Supply Chain, People, Mergers & Acquisitions and Commercial in order to help clients achieve sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, the Hilco team focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into actual results.

Hilco Performance Solutions is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

