Hilco Global Hosts a Successful "Night of Shining Stars" Event Benefitting the All Stars Project of Chicago

News provided by

Hilco Global

18 Dec, 2023, 07:45 ET

The networking and fundraising event raised $530,000 to support critical after school education and arts programs for Chicago-area underserved youth.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a privately held diversified financial solutions firm, is proud to announce the resounding success of "A Night of Shining Stars," a celebration and premier networking event hosted in collaboration with the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) of Chicago to raise money for the All Stars Project of Chicago. This year's event marked the gala's return after a pandemic hiatus following the inaugural Night of Shining Stars event in December of 2019.

"A Night of Shining Stars" took place Thursday, November 30 at the iconic Adler Planetarium and surpassed its fundraising goal, raising over $530,000 to support the afterschool development programs of the ASP of Chicago, a privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young individuals from the south and west sides of the city through innovative, performance-based programs. Sylvia Perez, Anchor at Fox 32 News was the special guest host.

"SVP/City Leader David Cherry and I are thrilled to report the overwhelming success of 'A Night of Shining Stars' and are grateful for the generosity and support of the community, business leaders, and philanthropists. Exceeding our fundraising goal is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved and their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of Chicago's youth," said Lauren Horn, Vice President/Director at the All Stars Project of Chicago.

An event involving over 400 people was a celebration of "stars" within Chicago's turnaround and restructuring community, honoring outstanding professionals for their exceptional contributions to the industry: Michael A. Teplitsky, Partner at Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., and Felicia Gerber Perlman, Global Head of Restructuring & Insolvency at McDermott Will & Emery LLP.

The spotlight also shined on the impactful work of the ASP of Chicago, particularly its All Stars Talent Show Network program, where young participants ages 5 to 25 showcase their talents through neighborhood talent shows. Additionally, the ASP of Chicago provides business and leadership development programs through the Development School for Youth (DSY) for youth 16 to 21 years old, culminating in paid summer internships with Chicago's leading corporations. The All Stars Project's afterschool development programs are privately funded through individual contributions, corporate partnerships, and foundations.

"It's heartening to see the community come together to support such a worthy cause," said Ben Nortman, CEO of Hilco Consumer - Retail and ASP of Chicago Board Co-chair and member of the ASP's Board of Directors. "The success of 'A Night of Shining Stars' reflects our collective commitment to nurturing the potential of Chicago's young talent and providing them with transformative opportunities."

For more information about the impact of the event or to contribute to the All Stars Project of Chicago, visit: https://allstars.org/locations/chicago/

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies.  Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About The All Stars Project: The All Stars Project is a national nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of grassroots organizing and community building in poor neighborhoods.  Its mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities using the developmental power of performance in partnership with caring adults, giving everyone the opportunity to grow.  ASP's award-winning programs bring people from all racial, economic and social walks of life together to create something positive, new and transformative for all involved. ASP operates in five regions – Chicago; New York City; Newark and Jersey City, NJ; Dallas; and the San Francisco Bay Area – with volunteers and partnerships in over 20 states.

Since the All Stars came to Chicago in 2007 its programs have touched the lives of more than 35,000 young people, as well as thousands of adult volunteers from all walks of life, and hundreds of corporate partners, including some of the region's most successful business leaders.

The ASP is privately funded by thousands of individuals, foundations and corporations, including Hilco Global, Equity Residential, AMLI Residential, JP Morgan Chase, Grant Thornton, EY, RBC Capital Markets, MetLife, KPMG, Nuveen, Goldman Sachs, and Walsh Construction.

SOURCE Hilco Global

