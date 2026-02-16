Hilco Global Launches Competitive Sale of the Francesca's® Brand Established Omnichannel Platform with Significant Growth Potential

Bids Due March 5, 2026; Auction March 9, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesca's Acquisition, LLC and its debtor affiliates ("Francesca's" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a stalking horse agreement with Stand Out For Good, Inc., as part of the Company's Chapter 11 proceedings.

Hilco Global has been retained as exclusive intangible assets disposition consultant to conduct a competitive marketing process and solicit higher or better offers.

Bids are due by March 5, 2026, and an auction, if necessary, will be held on March 9, 2026. Interested parties may contact [email protected] for access to additional materials.

A Recognized Brand Positioned for Its Next Chapter

Founded in 1999, Francesca's® is a nationally recognized women's fashion retailer that operated more than 700 boutiques across the United States at its peak. The brand is known for its curated assortment of apparel, accessories, jewelry, and gifts—delivering a distinctive boutique experience at accessible price points.

Francesca's® has cultivated strong brand awareness, a loyal customer following, and a compelling digital presence. Its established omnichannel platform creates a scalable foundation for strategic and financial buyers seeking to expand in women's fashion, lifestyle, and adjacent categories.

Bridgit Lombard, Executive Chairman of the Company, noted:

"Francesca's® resonates deeply with its Millennial and Gen Z customer base and draws on a multigenerational emotional connection that is increasingly rare in today's marketplace. The Company's recent performance demonstrates that Francesca's® continues to engage its core customer across apparel, accessories, and lifestyle categories. Positive 4-wall profitability and a growing eCommerce channel present meaningful omnichannel growth potential for buyers positioned to scale the brand."

David Peress, Executive Director of Hilco Global's IP Services unit, added:

"Interest in the brand has been robust. This process presents a clear opportunity for a buyer to re-engage with the Francesca's® customer through its established online platform and retail store footprint."

Court-Supervised Sale Process

Francesca's Acquisition, LLC is a debtor-in-possession in a Chapter 11 proceeding pending before the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, jointly administered under Case No. 26-11312 (MEH).

Hilco Global's retention and the sale of the assets described herein are subject to Bankruptcy Court approval. The stalking horse bidder has been approved by the Bankruptcy Court, subject to higher or better offers.

Contact Information

Interested parties should contact [email protected].

Hilco Global Professional Services – IP Services Deal Team David Peress Executive Director Jordon Parker Vice President Samantha D'Alessandro Analyst

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC