HISTORIC GRANT BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ATLANTA AVAILABLE VIA BANKRUPTCY SALE WITH HILCO GLOBAL

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilco Global real estate group is accepting offers for the Grant Building, a 125,000± SF, 10-story site with hospitality and mixed-use redevelopment opportunities. Available via a bankruptcy sale, this downtown Atlanta property is a historic landmark located in the Fairlie-Poplar district at 44 Broad Street, Atlanta, Ga.

Originally completed in 1898 by the architectural firm Bruce & Morgan, this steel-framed skyscraper is among the oldest surviving high-rises in the Southeast and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. A hallmark of Chicago School architecture, this site is recognized for its rectilinear form, expansive windows designed to maximize natural light and ornate terra cotta detailing, defining its presence in downtown Atlanta.

Over the years, there have been meaningful improvements, most recently with a renovation in 2024. The building has been partially gutted and prepped for a full interior build-out, creating a rare opportunity to reimagine an architecturally significant structure for modern use. With its large floor plates, high ceilings and abundant window lines, the property is ideally suited for boutique hospitality, residential or mixed-use redevelopment, including ground-floor retail and food-and-beverage concepts.

Located in the heart of the Fairlie-Poplar Historic District, the property is surrounded by distinctive character and lies within proximity to some of Atlanta's most active urban corridors. Major destinations such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena and Centennial Olympic Park, along with multiple MARTA rail stations, are all within walking distance. Georgia State University and key government, business and cultural institutions are also nearby. This highly centralized setting offers exceptional transit connectivity and consistent daily foot traffic from students, professionals and visitors—reinforcing the site's appeal for a broad range of redevelopment opportunities.

This bustling downtown scene has contributed to Atlanta's role as a leading tourism destination. In 2024, Georgia welcomed more than 174 million visitors, with downtown Atlanta serving as a central hub for culture, government and economic activity. This visitor demand is complemented by sustained population growth. Between 2020 and 2024, Georgia's population increased by approximately 4%, reaching an estimated 11.2 million residents, and driving continued demand for housing, services and mixed-use development. Together, rising visitation, growing residential density and ongoing public- and private-sector investment are accelerating Atlanta's evolution into a more vibrant, walkable, mixed-use urban center.

Keith Worsham, senior director and head of hospitality and hotels in the Hilco Global real estate group, stated, "Few buildings tell Atlanta's story as powerfully as the Grant Building. This next chapter focuses on preserving its past while positioning the property to meet the needs of today's dynamic downtown."

Jeff Hubbard, director in the Hilco Global real estate group, added, "Importantly, this offering is eligible for historic tax credits, offering meaningful financial incentives to preserve an irreplaceable landmark while reinvesting in the city's continued revitalization."

The sale of the Grant Building is being conducted subject to approval by Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta) Case No. BK 25-61599-PWB and with Weston Worsham, GA Broker Lic. #373549. Offers must be submitted using the documents available for review and download on the Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website.

Interested bidders should review the requirements in order to participate in the bankruptcy sale process on the Hilco Global website. For further information, please contact Keith Worsham at (404) 514-0242 or [email protected], Jeff Hubbard at (631) 295-3531 or [email protected] and Weston Worsham at (404) 304-4993 or [email protected].

For additional details, due diligence access and terms of sale, visit Hilco Global Real Estate Sales website or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

