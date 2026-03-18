Hilco Global Seeks Offers to Acquire Non-Core Patent Portfolio of Locus Fermentation Solutions

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global's Intellectual Property Services group (www.hilcoglobal.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in intangible asset valuation, advisory, and monetization services, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire the non-core patent portfolio of Locus Fermentation Solutions, a Solon, Ohio-based biotechnology company known for its innovative fermentation-enabled technologies. The offering invites interested parties to submit non-binding indications of interest to acquire any or all of Locus's 120+ patents and applications with global coverage.

Non-binding indications of interest are due to Hilco on April 30, 2026. Interested parties should contact Hilco directly at [email protected] to learn more.

In recent years, Locus has shifted its focus to commercialization and has deemed certain technology areas in which it previously patented to be non-core to the business going forward. These patents represent a robust and diverse portfolio of high-performance, sustainability-focused, fermentation-enabled solutions that span five technology segments in which Locus has done significant research and development. These include proprietary fermentation methods, microbial formulations, and biosurfactant innovations applicable to:

Animal Nutrition : Microbe-based compositions improving animal health and feed efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

: Microbe-based compositions improving animal health and feed efficiency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Cement: Methods leveraging microbial biosurfactants to lower the carbon footprint and enhance performance of cement and concrete.

Methods leveraging microbial biosurfactants to lower the carbon footprint and enhance performance of cement and concrete. Health & Pharma : Functional excipients and delivery technologies with applications in pharmaceuticals, supplements, and cosmetics.

: Functional excipients and delivery technologies with applications in pharmaceuticals, supplements, and cosmetics. Food Production : Methods related to emulsification, stabilization, and processing efficiency enhancements in food production.

: Methods related to emulsification, stabilization, and processing efficiency enhancements in food production. Textile Printing & Dyeing: Biosurfactant-based solutions for enhanced dye fixation, reduced chemical usage, and wastewater improvements.

Interested parties have the opportunity to acquire all or any selection of the patents in Locus's non-core portfolio. The Company may negotiate with interested parties prior to the April 30th deadline noted above and, in the event that an indication of interest is acceptable, may enter into a transaction at any time, and will provide an updated asset schedule if necessary.

Hilco IP Services Head of Patent Advisory, Karl Maersch—who has held previous positions at Dow Chemical, Eastman Kodak, and Jones Day, where he has generated billions of dollars from patent monetization efforts—notes of this portfolio, "Locus has built a broad and technically differentiated patent portfolio developed to address global ESG challenges." Maersch continued, "This acquisition opportunity can allow strategic operators in these spaces to diversify their product offerings and capitalize on high-value intellectual property that emphasizes sustainability across a wide range of jurisdictions."

For more information, click here or please contact Stella Silverstein, Analyst, IP Services – Patent Advisory & Monetization: [email protected]

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC