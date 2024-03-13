Hilco Global Strengthens Expertise with Strategic Hire, John Spencer, Leading to Launch of Hilco Pension Advisory

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a global leader renowned for maximizing the value of business assets, announces a strategic expansion in its service offerings with the introduction of Hilco Pension Advisory (HPA). This pivotal development, which will expand the range of the service offerings already provided by the experts at Hilco Global Advisors, is driven by the strategic recruitment of industry veteran John Spencer, whose expertise has paved the way for the establishment of HPA within the Hilco Global Advisors family. Mr. Spencer joins the organization as Senior Managing Director of Hilco Pension Advisory.

The addition of John Spencer brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Hilco Pension Advisory, positioning the company as a formidable player in the pension financial and actuarial advisory space.

This experience includes M&A, bankruptcies, litigation support, pension cost analysis, actuarial malpractice, church plans, MEPP analysis, and support in labor negotiations. Previous successful mandates have involved collaborations amongst plan sponsors, PE firms, large corporates, creditors, regulatory entities, and unions, with a track record of outstanding results for clients.

Mr. Spencer remarked on the significance of this strategic move, "Joining forces with Hilco Global presents an unparalleled opportunity to drive innovation and deliver impactful solutions in the pension space. The collective experience of the new HPA team and the strategic vision and expertise of the broader Hilco Global platform position us to navigate complex pension challenges and deliver tailored solutions that optimize results for clients."

Working alongside Mr. Spencer, another seasoned industry professional, Bob Campbell, will assume the role of Director. With over 60 years of combined experience in pension transactions, restructuring, actuarial consulting, and litigation support, Mr. Spencer and Mr. Campbell will lead HPA's growth as a leader in pension advisory services.

Tom Greco, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Global Advisors, expressed his confidence in the strategic hires of Spencer and Campbell, stating, "The addition of John Spencer as Senior Managing Director of this new group underscores our commitment to strengthening our expertise and expanding our service offerings. John's leadership will be instrumental in driving the success of Hilco Pension Advisory and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

