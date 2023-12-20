Hilco Global Warms the Winter by Providing Coats to Asylum Seekers and the Homeless

News provided by

Hilco Global

20 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

Hilco donates over 8,000 new winter coats to those in need and living in shelters in Chicago, IL, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, and Alexandria, VA.

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global, a prominent B2B financial services company is committed to giving back to communities where it does business by donating time, money and in-kind goods. "Hilco Helps Warm the Winter" initiative is designed to deliver assistance to local communities in need by providing basic cold-weather essentials including brand new winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc. As the winter season unfolds, Hilco Global recognizes the heightened vulnerability of our neighboring communities, including the thousands of asylum seekers that have been flooding cold weather communities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, etc.

This year, Hilco Global joined forces with the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation to donate coats to offer warmth and comfort to asylum seekers facing the challenges of winter without adequate resources. This joint effort underscores a shared commitment to humanitarian responsibility and aims to provide not only physical warmth but also a sense of hope to those navigating the harsh winter conditions in Chicago.

Jackie Rosa, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the City of Chicago, commented, "In times of need, the true strength of a community shines through. The collaboration between Hilco Global, the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, and the City of Chicago exemplifies the spirit of unity and compassion that defines our city."

In coordination with the City of Chicago, coats have been distributed throughout the city at asylum seeker landing zones and through local charities. Hilco Global also coordinated with Gil Villegas, the 36th Ward Alderman, to establish an additional distribution site in the 36th ward, ensuring a broader reach and impact on community members facing the winter chill without adequate protection.

The donation of coats extends beyond a logistical operation; it represents a profound impact on the lives of the recipients. A representative from the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation expressed, "These coats symbolize more than just clothing; they signify warmth, dignity, and a caring community. The Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation is honored to collaborate with Hilco Global in bringing comfort to those who need it most during these challenging times."

Jeff Hecktman, Founder and CEO of Hilco Global, emphasizes the collective responsibility to alleviate the hardships faced by those seeking asylum, stating, "Our city is confronted with a pressing humanitarian need, and it is our duty to address it. Hilco Global is proud to collaborate with the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, acknowledging not just a weather-induced challenge but our shared responsibility to uplift our fellow Chicagoans."

Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), an operating company of Hilco Global, is also donating over 3000 coats in cities across the US. HRP is a real estate development company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. This year coat drives will occur in Alexandria, VA, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, and Philadelphia, PA as these are all cities where HRP has major projects transforming retired sites into modern economic hubs. HRP hosts philanthropic initiatives like these as a core pillar of how the company partners with neighbors, local nonprofits, civic partners, and elected officials to ensure the communities in which they work are supported all year long.

These philanthropic initiatives seamlessly align with Hilco Global's enduring commitment to social responsibility through its longstanding philanthropic "Hilco Helps" initiative. For years, Hilco Helps has been a driving force, channeling resources, and support towards causes that enhance the lives and potential of our most valuable assets: Human Assets.

For more information about Hilco Global and its philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.hilcohelps.com.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About Hilco Helps: Hilco Helps is a Hilco Global worldwide initiative that supports causes and not-for-profit organizations, focusing on enhancing the lives and maximizing the potential of the world's most important assets: human assets. Through various programs, Hilco Helps works to improve the lives of those in underserved communities, providing millions of dollars in direct support to nonprofit groups, in-kind donations, employee volunteer hours, and strategic marketing efforts/sponsorships.

About the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation: The Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation was founded in 2019 by Marc and Jeanne Malnati out of their unwavering commitment to the city they call home. Through strategic investments with community partners working in Chicago to promote peacebuilding, mental wellness, education, and workforce development, Marc and Jeanne are dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals to communicate, connect, and thrive in their personal lives. Marc and Jeanne believe that these pathways, together with quality resources and support, will invigorate Chicago and make our communities stronger, safer, and more just.

SOURCE Hilco Global

Also from this source

Hilco Global Hosts a Successful "Night of Shining Stars" Event Benefitting the All Stars Project of Chicago

Hilco Global Hosts a Successful "Night of Shining Stars" Event Benefitting the All Stars Project of Chicago

Hilco Global, a privately held diversified financial solutions firm, is proud to announce the resounding success of "A Night of Shining Stars," a...
Neil Aaronson et Henry Foster, nommés co-présidents de Hilco Global, une holding de premier plan mondial spécialisée dans les services financiers diversifiés

Neil Aaronson et Henry Foster, nommés co-présidents de Hilco Global, une holding de premier plan mondial spécialisée dans les services financiers diversifiés

Hilco Global, une entreprise spécialisée dans les services financiers diversifiés, l'investissement et la gestion d'actifs, a annoncé aujourd'hui la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.