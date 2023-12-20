Hilco Global Warms the Winter by Providing Coats to Asylum Seekers and the Homeless

This year, Hilco Global joined forces with the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation to donate coats to offer warmth and comfort to asylum seekers facing the challenges of winter without adequate resources. This joint effort underscores a shared commitment to humanitarian responsibility and aims to provide not only physical warmth but also a sense of hope to those navigating the harsh winter conditions in Chicago.

Jackie Rosa, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the City of Chicago, commented, "In times of need, the true strength of a community shines through. The collaboration between Hilco Global, the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, and the City of Chicago exemplifies the spirit of unity and compassion that defines our city."

In coordination with the City of Chicago, coats have been distributed throughout the city at asylum seeker landing zones and through local charities. Hilco Global also coordinated with Gil Villegas, the 36th Ward Alderman, to establish an additional distribution site in the 36th ward, ensuring a broader reach and impact on community members facing the winter chill without adequate protection.

The donation of coats extends beyond a logistical operation; it represents a profound impact on the lives of the recipients. A representative from the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation expressed, "These coats symbolize more than just clothing; they signify warmth, dignity, and a caring community. The Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation is honored to collaborate with Hilco Global in bringing comfort to those who need it most during these challenging times."

Jeff Hecktman, Founder and CEO of Hilco Global, emphasizes the collective responsibility to alleviate the hardships faced by those seeking asylum, stating, "Our city is confronted with a pressing humanitarian need, and it is our duty to address it. Hilco Global is proud to collaborate with the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, acknowledging not just a weather-induced challenge but our shared responsibility to uplift our fellow Chicagoans."

Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP), an operating company of Hilco Global, is also donating over 3000 coats in cities across the US. HRP is a real estate development company that re-imagines, remediates, and redevelops obsolete industrial sites across the United States with a uniquely holistic approach that prioritizes economic, community and environmental sustainability. This year coat drives will occur in Alexandria, VA, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, and Philadelphia, PA as these are all cities where HRP has major projects transforming retired sites into modern economic hubs. HRP hosts philanthropic initiatives like these as a core pillar of how the company partners with neighbors, local nonprofits, civic partners, and elected officials to ensure the communities in which they work are supported all year long.

These philanthropic initiatives seamlessly align with Hilco Global's enduring commitment to social responsibility through its longstanding philanthropic "Hilco Helps" initiative. For years, Hilco Helps has been a driving force, channeling resources, and support towards causes that enhance the lives and potential of our most valuable assets: Human Assets.

For more information about Hilco Global and its philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.hilcohelps.com.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About Hilco Helps: Hilco Helps is a Hilco Global worldwide initiative that supports causes and not-for-profit organizations, focusing on enhancing the lives and maximizing the potential of the world's most important assets: human assets. Through various programs, Hilco Helps works to improve the lives of those in underserved communities, providing millions of dollars in direct support to nonprofit groups, in-kind donations, employee volunteer hours, and strategic marketing efforts/sponsorships.

About the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation: The Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation was founded in 2019 by Marc and Jeanne Malnati out of their unwavering commitment to the city they call home. Through strategic investments with community partners working in Chicago to promote peacebuilding, mental wellness, education, and workforce development, Marc and Jeanne are dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals to communicate, connect, and thrive in their personal lives. Marc and Jeanne believe that these pathways, together with quality resources and support, will invigorate Chicago and make our communities stronger, safer, and more just.

SOURCE Hilco Global