Hilco Global's Ian Fredericks is Recognized as one of the Top Retail Experts of 2024 by RETHINK Retail

Hilco Global

12 Jan, 2024

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is thrilled to announce that Ian Fredericks, President of its Hilco Consumer – Retail operating company, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Top Retail Experts award by RETHINK Retail. Discover more about this honor at [https://rethink.industries/top-retail-experts-2024/]. This accolade is a testament to Mr. Fredericks' significant role in steering the retail industry's future.

Chosen from an impressive roster of over 400 nominees, Mr. Fredericks now joins an elite group of visionaries and leaders in the retail realm. This recognition is not merely a symbol of distinction but a celebration of Mr. Fredericks' innovative approaches, influential insights, and his pivotal role in driving transformative change in the retail world.

To explore more about Ian Fredericks' influence in retail and his upcoming endeavors, please visit https://hilcoglobal.com/leadership/ian-s-fredericks/.

About RETHINK Retail
Global retail media leader RETHINK Retail is a source of comprehensive news, analysis and insights for the retail industry. For more information, visit www.rethink.industries.

About Hilco Consumer - Retail
Hilco Consumer-Retail provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives with operations on 4 continents. Hilco Consumer-Retail is a subsidiary of Hilco Global, a diversified financial services firm and merchant bank headquartered in the Chicago suburbs with operations around the globe.

SOURCE Hilco Global

News Releases in Similar Topics

