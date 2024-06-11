Hilco Global's Thomas Boniface Honored as One of SFNet's 2024 40 Under 40

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global is proud to announce that Thomas Boniface, Senior Vice President of Hilco Commercial Industrial (HCI), has been honored as one of The Secured Finance Network's (SFNet) 2024 40 Under 40. This recognition celebrates the best and brightest young professionals in the secured finance industry.

The 40 Under 40 Awards Gala will take place on June 13, 2024, at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where honorees and industry leaders will gather for an evening of celebration, including cocktails, dining, and a festive recognition ceremony.

Thomas Boniface, Senior Vice President of Hilco Commercial Industrial

Mr. Boniface joined Hilco Global in 2015 and has since played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success. As Senior Vice President at Hilco Commercial Industrial, he leverages his strong financial acumen and deep industrial knowledge to originate new business across various segments, including going concern acquisitions, special situations lending, and asset monetization.

In addition to his business development efforts, Mr. Boniface has been instrumental in supporting Hilco's strategic growth initiatives. His innovative and metrics-based approach has enhanced the company's agility in sourcing investment opportunities, driving growth, and maximizing value for clients.

Before his current role, Mr. Boniface served as Vice President at Hilco Valuation Services, where he significantly expanded the Central US and Canadian markets. His tenure at Hilco has been marked by hundreds of successful transactions across diverse industries, advising a range of stakeholders on complex, multi-asset deals.

Thomas Boniface is also active in several industry organizations, including the Secured Finance Network, Turnaround Management Association, and the Association for Corporate Growth. He is committed to philanthropy through his involvement with Swim Across America and various Hilco Helps initiatives.

"We are thrilled to see Tom recognized for his outstanding contributions to the secured finance industry," said Steven Tanzi, CEO of Hilco Commercial Industrial. "His dedication, expertise, and leadership have been invaluable to our company and our clients."

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (http://www.hilcoglobal.com/) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

