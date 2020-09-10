Hilco Report Finds Strategic Approach to Inventory Monetization Essential for Retailers, CPG Manufacturers as Pandemic Uncertainty Lingers

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely report on the current state of retail inventories and how the ongoing, pervasive environment of uncertainty is likely to impact the disposition of merchandise into the off-price market moving ahead.

Weighing Retail Inventory Monetization Options is Critical as COVID-19 Persists, co-authored by Marc Caplan and Ray Armendariz of Hilco Wholesale Solutions, looks at how alternative strategies and creativity in monetizing these inventory assets can play an important role in providing the liquidity needed by many retailers and manufacturers during this unprecedented period.

The report also explores how controlled environments and customized strategies can be leveraged in the current environment to protect a seller's brand and fetch a higher consumer purchase price.

"Many manufacturers and retailers are currently sitting on significant volumes of seasonal or trend-based inventory," says Caplan. "Ensuring the most profitable margin requires a firm understanding of how and where opportunities exist to move the merchandise quickly and in a way that yields the highest return possible."

To obtain a copy of the report or schedule an interview with Marc Caplan or Ray Armendariz, contact Gary Epstein- Chief Marketing Officer, Hilco Global at [email protected].

