Hill Country Memorial Hospital Enhances Patient Safety with Addition of RLDatix's Surveillance Solution

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of intelligent patient safety solutions, today announced that Hill Country Memorial (HCM), a non-profit, acute care community hospital with beds in Fredericksburg, Texas, has signed an agreement to implement RLDatix's Surveillance solution as another step toward adopting the full Applied Safety Intelligence™ framework. HCM has successfully used RLDatix's Risk tool for several years, and now wants to augment its patient safety initiatives by helping teams prevent and mitigate the spread of healthcare associated infections (HAIs).

"RLDatix's Risk tool has been very effective in helping us document and report on patient safety incidents, which has helped us elevate our care to the award-winning levels we have achieved thus far," said Maureen Polivka, R.N., B.S.N., J.D., Director of Quality and Compliance at HCM, who has also served the hospital as its Chief Nursing Officer and Patient Safety Director. "But we are always looking for ways to build upon that outstanding track record. Being able to prevent HAIs by being notified as they begin to develop rather than simply looking at them afterwards has a lot of appeal to our clinicians and executive team. HAIs are one of the greatest sources of preventable patient risk in a hospital. With the RLDatix Surveillance solution, we believe we can bring the number of incidents at HCM down to near zero. I am aware of no other solution on the market that can provide this level of real-time surveillance so we can put protocols and contact tracing into action immediately."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that HAIs account for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 deaths per year in the U.S. alone. The cost of these infections has been estimated between $28 billion and $45 billion. Early detection through surveillance has been touted as a key strategy for preventing HAIs, yet achieving it has always been challenging with conventional tools.

RLDatix's Surveillance solution uses automated contact tracing―a key tool in the battle against COVID-19―to prevent and mitigate HAIs and perform automatic targeting and customized searches so infection evidence can be quickly viewed. This approach enables nurses to focus on patient care and comfort while ensuring they can stay on top of HAI risks. The solution also automatically documents all interactions, reducing the need for nurses to enter manual documentation, saving time and ensuring accuracy for quality reporting.

"As healthcare providers and infection prevention teams are asked to do more, especially under the conditions dictated by the current pandemic, it is more crucial than ever that they have the tools needed to recognize the early warning signs of an HAI," said Jeff Surges, CEO of RLDatix. "Hill Country Memorial understands this, and we are honored to be working with this Malcolm Baldrige Award-winning provider who is putting patient and health worker safety at the forefront of care."

About Hill Country Memorial

Hill Country Memorial is a health care organization in the heart of the Texas Hill Country that has gained a reputation for delivering remarkable care. Hill Country Memorial was founded in Fredericksburg, Texas in 1971. Today, the organization serves the communities of a 13-county region and includes a hospital, wellness center, medical offices, immediate care clinics and a host of other specialties. Learn more about Hill Country Memorial at www.hillcountrymemorial.org.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations drive safer, more efficient care by providing governance, risk and compliance tools that drive overall improvement and safety. Our suite of cloud-based software helps organizations report on adverse events, reduce healthcare-acquired infections and ensure patient safety learnings are implemented across the continuum of care. With over 3,500 customers in 19 countries, RLDatix software protects hundreds of millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

