Hill, Farrer & Burrill Employment Attorney Elissa Gysi Named Woman of Influence

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced that Partner Elissa Gysi has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The " Women of Influence: Attorneys " list recognizes women lawyers that have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement and for contributions to the Los Angeles business community at large.

"This recognition is a testament to Elissa's legal prowess and her dedication to clients," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis . "She is tireless in her commitment to provide clients with the highest degree of strategy and service."

Gysi litigates and arbitrates labor and employment disputes, including the defense of wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and accommodation claims. Gysi represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other federal and state administrative agencies. Additionally, Gysi drafts employment policies, agreements, and handbooks, and counsels employers regarding discipline and separation procedures, workplace privacy issues, and compliance with state and federal leave laws.

Gysi received her J.D. from Stanford Law School and was admitted to the California Bar in 2011. During law school, Gysi served as a Member Editor of the Stanford Law Review and completed a summer externship for the honorable Alex Kozinski, Chief Judge of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Gysi is also admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Central and Northern Districts of California. Gysi holds a B.A., magna cum laude, from Claremont McKenna College in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and a M.A. from Columbia University in Political Science.

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

