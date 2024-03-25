Inglewood's Intuit Dome Basketball Project Secures Location for $6.23 Million in Eleventh Hour Settlement Negotiated by Hill Farrer

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing the last two properties necessary for the City of Inglewood to complete its land acquisitions for the Intuit Dome basketball arena, Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP secured $6.23 million on behalf of the property owners.

Days before commencement of a jury trial, Hill Farrer attorneys Dean E. Dennis and Kevin H. Brogan negotiated the city's acquisition of the properties resolving an eminent domain action brought against their clients in 2021. The City argued the properties were worth $2,915,000.

"If our clients had not diligently defended their property rights, the city would not have acknowledged the genuine value of the land. We are pleased with the result, which secures fair and just compensation," said Dennis, managing attorney of Hill Farrer.

The city maintained throughout the case that the acquisition was necessary based on its construction plans for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center (IBEC) Project, a vital initiative for the city's growth and development. The property owners argued that the taking was an unconstitutional use of the city's eminent domain power to assist a private, not public, project.

With a planned location south of the SoFi Stadium, the arena will serve as home court for the Los Angeles Clippers, moving from their former home at the Crypto.com arena.

"We commend our clients for resilience throughout this process and are proud to have represented them in achieving this outcome," added Brogan, a partner at the firm.

