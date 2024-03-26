LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL RECOGNIZES HILL FARRER & BURRILL PARTNER JULIA BIRKEL AS A DIVERSITY, EQUITY + INCLUSION TEAM LEADER

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Julia L. Birkel has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a finalist for its Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards. The awards honor diversity, inclusion, and equity champions in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and business leadership while simultaneously creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity and equity to thrive. "Birkel has been a driving force in fostering an inclusive work culture at Hill, Farrer & Burrill. Her initiatives have not only educated but also empowered colleagues to embrace diversity," states the publisher.

"This recognition is a testament to Julia's exceptional dedication and tireless efforts in fostering an inclusive environment within our firm," says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "Her commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion has not only enriched our workplace culture but has also inspired positive change within our organization."

"Julia's impressive 35-year career in litigation, particularly in trust and estate litigation, exemplifies her profound legal expertise," the publisher states. "Her role as a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill has seen her navigate complex cases, including elder financial abuse and conservatorships. Beyond her legal acumen, Birkel has significantly contributed to the legal community. As a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at her firm, she has been instrumental in promoting inclusive practices."

Birkel is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the Trusts and Estates Section of LACBA. She actively supports initiatives to increase underrepresented talent in leadership and managerial positions. Her involvement in the LACBA Trusts & Estates Section's Membership Development and Diversity and Inclusion Committees reflects her dedication to advancing diversity within the legal field. She currently serves as a Trustee of Council for Justice and has served as a trustee and member of the President's Advisory Committee on Women in Legal Profession.

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP