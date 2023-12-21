HILL FARRER & BURRILL'S WILLIAM MEYERS AND JENNER TSENG RECOGNIZED BY LA BUSINESS JOURNAL AS A 2023 LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners William Meyers and Jenner Tseng have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s . This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

"Billy and Jenner being named Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal is an impressive testament to their professional excellence and community impact," said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "Their recognition is a proud moment for our firm and underscores the importance of celebrating diversity and authenticity in our legal community. Both Billy and Jenner embody the highest standards of our profession, and their dedication to their work and the community is truly inspiring."

Meyers, a seasoned trial lawyer, specializes in complex business litigation, trade secret disputes, and legal malpractice defense. With a wealth of experience in trial, arbitration, mediation, and appellate advocacy, Meyers also provides corporate and individual clients with transactional advice, including the formation of business entities and the drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts. Admitted to the California Bar in 2009, Meyers has dedicated his entire legal career to Hill, Farrer & Burrill, where he also oversees the firm's accounting and finance operations. He holds a JD/MBA degree from USC Gould School of Law and Marshall School of Business, obtained in 2009. Meyers is also an alumnus of the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce with a concentration in finance and a second major in Psychology in 2003.

An experienced litigator, Tseng practices in the areas of employment litigation, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance brokerage litigation, insurance recovery, and complex insurance disputes. Tseng also advises and assists clients in non-litigation matters such as regulatory compliance, contract review and negotiation, and corporate governance. Tseng has experience representing and advising a broad array of corporate and individual clients in the resolution of their complex business and employment disputes. He is skilled in the development of cost-effective litigation strategies to attain favorable results for his clients, including law and motion practice, utilizing focused discovery, and alternative dispute resolution. Tseng is a member of the litigation sections of the State Bar of California and the LA County Bar Association. Tseng has represented major universities negotiating sponsorship deals with national brands and has negotiated venue license agreements for concerts and nationally televised sporting events.

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

