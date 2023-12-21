HILL FARRER & BURRILL'S WILLIAM MEYERS AND JENNER TSENG RECOGNIZED BY LA BUSINESS JOURNAL AS A 2023 LEADERS OF INFLUENCE

News provided by

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

21 Dec, 2023, 10:07 ET

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners William Meyers and Jenner Tseng have been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2023 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s . This yearly accolade highlights prominent professionals in the Los Angeles area who are in their 40s and exhibit continuous success in both their professional sphere and community involvement. In the special insert, each recipient is featured with a concise profile that showcases their career highlights and recent accomplishments.

"Billy and Jenner being named Leaders of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal is an impressive testament to their professional excellence and community impact," said Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis. "Their recognition is a proud moment for our firm and underscores the importance of celebrating diversity and authenticity in our legal community. Both Billy and Jenner embody the highest standards of our profession, and their dedication to their work and the community is truly inspiring."

Meyers, a seasoned trial lawyer, specializes in complex business litigation, trade secret disputes, and legal malpractice defense. With a wealth of experience in trial, arbitration, mediation, and appellate advocacy, Meyers also provides corporate and individual clients with transactional advice, including the formation of business entities and the drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts. Admitted to the California Bar in 2009, Meyers has dedicated his entire legal career to Hill, Farrer & Burrill, where he also oversees the firm's accounting and finance operations. He holds a JD/MBA degree from USC Gould School of Law and Marshall School of Business, obtained in 2009. Meyers is also an alumnus of the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce with a concentration in finance and a second major in Psychology in 2003.

An experienced litigator, Tseng practices in the areas of employment litigation, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance brokerage litigation, insurance recovery, and complex insurance disputes. Tseng also advises and assists clients in non-litigation matters such as regulatory compliance, contract review and negotiation, and corporate governance. Tseng has experience representing and advising a broad array of corporate and individual clients in the resolution of their complex business and employment disputes. He is skilled in the development of cost-effective litigation strategies to attain favorable results for his clients, including law and motion practice, utilizing focused discovery, and alternative dispute resolution. Tseng is a member of the litigation sections of the State Bar of California and the LA County Bar Association. Tseng has represented major universities negotiating sponsorship deals with national brands and has negotiated venue license agreements for concerts and nationally televised sporting events.

Top of Form

Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100 year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values — stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

SOURCE Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Also from this source

TWO HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS NAMED 2023 INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN AWARD NOMINEES

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Elissa Gysi and Erika Silverman have been selected as nominees by Los Angeles Times for its...

HILL FARRER & BURRILL'S JULIA BIRKEL NAMED TOP LEADER IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION & ACCESSIBILTY

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Julia Birkel has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a top leader in Diversity, Equity,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.