Hillenbrand Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Highlights accomplishments in our sustainability journey and focuses on product innovation

Continues transparency by including additional data around key environmental metrics like water and waste

Discloses three years of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data and 15 Scope 3 categories

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, published its fifth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's advancement of key sustainability-related topics and attention to innovation.

"Our Sustainability Report keenly focuses on our industrial products that positively impact the world around us," said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. "The report also incorporates all new acquisitions while increasing transparency in our reporting through information about our performance in environment, health and safety, and human resources. Additionally, our report has a significant focus on product innovation that advances both sustainability and our company's Purpose, 'Shape What Matters for Tomorrow™.'"

The report was published as part of Hillenbrand's commitment as a signatory to the U.N. Global Compact (UNGC), including alignment to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Tory Flynn, Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs, noted that 2023 was the first year Hillenbrand had insights into all three scopes of its emissions.

"We gained new insights into the emissions from our equipment and the impact of those emissions on our customers' operations," Ms. Flynn said. "We expanded the use of renewable energy across our operations. Additionally, results from our first double materiality assessment in 2023 helped transform our cross-functional working groups to focus on topics that are most important to our stakeholders, which now include innovation and a critical focus on our supply chain."

Additional highlights from the report:

Showcases product innovation and integration of new brands and how they impact sustainability within key end-markets

Increases rigor around supplier standards and expanded human rights policies

Sets new framework for foundational safety standards and culture focused on safety for all associates

Begins alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

The full report, along with more information about the Company's sustainability program, can be viewed at hillenbrand.com/sustainability .

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.hillenbrand.com .

SOURCE Hillenbrand