WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Capitol campus is a sprawling 580-acre workplace where thousands of dedicated public servants gather daily to conduct the nation's business. To ensure the safety of this historic environment, a robust security infrastructure is in place, led by approximately 2,300 U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers and support staff. This creates a significant security density, averaging roughly four USCP personnel for every four acres of the "Capitol-domed" environs.

HillFaith Explores the Nuances of Security and Confidence Among the Congressional Staff Community

Despite this commitment of resources, recent data regarding the subjective feelings of the congressional aides presents a complex picture. In a survey conducted by CNCT Capitol Pulse, 57 percent of congressional aides reported feeling only "somewhat confident" in the security measures currently protecting the campus. This "lukewarm" middle ground highlights a discrepancy between the objective density of security personnel and the internal sense of peace felt by the Hill's workforce.

To properly understand the 57 percent of aides who are "somewhat confident," one must look at the broader context of the survey results. While the majority of staffers occupy a middle-of-the-road stance, a notable one in four respondents (25 percent) described themselves as "very confident" in the safety protocols. This segment suggests that for many, the visible presence of USCP officers and existing security barriers provide high reassurance.

On the other end of the spectrum, active dissatisfaction remains in the minority. Only 12 percent of respondents indicated that Hill safety measures were "not very" inspiring of confidence, while a mere five percent characterized themselves as being "not at all" confident. These figures suggest that while total confidence isn't universal, acute fear or a total lack of trust in campus security is relatively rare among the staff population.

The survey results become particularly interesting when viewed through the lens of party affiliation and gender. Generally, GOP aides reported a higher baseline of security assurance. Thirty percent of Republican respondents felt "very secure," compared to 20 percent of their Democratic counterparts.

Gender also plays a significant role. Among women working on the Hill, there is a notable split: 76 percent of women working for Democrats reported feeling "somewhat confident," whereas 47 percent of Republican women chose that same descriptor. When summarizing the sentiment, researchers noted that while the majority of staffers feel relatively safe, those who express a distinct lack of confidence tend to be Republican staffers.

For HillFaith, these statistics provide valuable insight into the lived experience of the men and women it serves. As a fellowship ministry, HillFaith views Capitol Hill as a primary mission field. This mission encompasses staffers in every congressional office, across both the House and the Senate. Whether they are Republicans, Democrats, Independents, or nonpartisan professionals, HillFaith is committed to providing a supportive, grace-filled environment for all.

The ministry's core objective is to follow the Great Commission by encouraging and equipping disciples of Jesus Christ. This is achieved through intentional engagement with fellow staffers, acknowledging the unique pressures that come with working in the heart of the nation's capital. By reporting these findings neutrally, HillFaith aims to reflect the reality of campus life while remaining a grounded, supportive resource for all who serve.

About HillFaith: HillFaith is a fellowship ministry reaching staffers in every congressional office, both House and Senate, all parties, and nonpartisan. They are committed to the Great Commission by encouraging and equipping disciples of Jesus Christ through acts of grace for engaging with fellow congressional staffers. To learn more about HillFaith, its mission, or to follow them, visit: https://www.hillfaith.org/.

Contact Information

Name: Mark Tapscott

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith