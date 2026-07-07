WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent analysis of the Capitol Hill workforce highlights a notable transition in how legislative staff members engage with digital platforms. According to the latest CNCT Capitol Pulse survey, a substantial number of congressional aides are intentionally adjusting their social media consumption, with nearly half of respondents reporting a decrease in use over the past year.

New Survey Data Highlights Changing Social Media Habits Among Congressional Aides

Social media use and its various impacts have been a consistent topic of conversation within the halls of Congress for more than a year. As concerns regarding "scrolling addiction" and digital wellness continue to be discussed nationwide, congressional aides appear to be reflecting these concerns in their own professional and personal habits.

A Detailed Look at the Numbers The CNCT Capitol Pulse survey asked respondents to compare their current social media usage to their habits from the previous year. The results show that 41 percent of congressional aides categorized their usage as the "same as last year." This indicates that while a large portion of the workforce remains consistent in their habits, a 59 percent majority of respondents have changed their social media behavior in 2026.

Of those who reported a change, 37 percent of respondents stated that they "use it less now." This data suggests that more than one out of every three congressional aides has actively reduced their time spent on social media platforms over the last twelve months. This magnitude of change within a key professional audience is significant enough to draw the attention of digital strategists and technology platforms alike.

Furthermore, an additional 7 percent of respondents reported that they have completely shut off social media from their lives. When combined, a total of 44 percent of responding Hill aides are either using social media less or not at all compared to last year.

Bipartisan Trends and Usage Increases The survey also provided a breakdown of responses across party lines and chambers. Interestingly, the data showed a similarity between Republican and Democratic aides regarding total disconnection: 7 percent of Republicans and 6 percent of Democrats reported being completely off social media.

However, the survey also identified groups where social media usage is increasing. Overall, 15 percent of respondents reported, "I use it more now." This includes 19 percent of Republicans and 12 percent of Democrats.

Specific groups showed higher rates of increased usage:

Senior GOP Aides: 27 percent reported using social media more now than before, the highest percentage among any subgroup.

27 percent reported using social media more now than before, the highest percentage among any subgroup. Senate Democratic Aides: 25 percent reported an increase in usage in 2026 compared to the previous year.

HillFaith's Mission and Community Focus As a fellowship ministry, HillFaith monitors these trends to better understand the environment of those serving on Capitol Hill. HillFaith's mission field includes staffers in every congressional office, encompassing both the House and Senate, all parties, independents, and nonpartisan staff.

HillFaith remains committed to following the Great Commission by encouraging and equipping disciples of Jesus Christ through acts of grace. By reporting on these shifts in digital engagement, HillFaith continues its work of engaging with fellow congressional staffers across the bicameral and bipartisan landscape.

About HillFaith HillFaith is a fellowship ministry dedicated to reaching staffers in every congressional office on Capitol Hill. Their mission is to encourage and equip disciples of Jesus Christ for engagement with fellow staffers through acts of grace. HillFaith is a non-political organization serving all parties, independents, and nonpartisan staff in both the House and Senate. To learn more about HillFaith, its mission, or to follow them, visit: https://www.hillfaith.org/

Contact Information

Name: Mark Tapscott

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 301-275-6645

SOURCE HillFaith