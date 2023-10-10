Hillphoenix Earns EPA GreenChill Store Certification Excellence Award for 12th Consecutive Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a pioneer in designing environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) GreenChill 2022-2023 Store Certification Excellence recognition.

This achievement recognizes Hillphoenix as the most advanced refrigeration systems manufacturer in GreenChill-Certified Stores in the past year. Inclusive of the 2022-2023 cycle, Hillphoenix systems are now installed in over 80% of GreenChill-Certified Stores.

"At Hillphoenix, we are guided by a purpose to invest in the future by developing sustainable technologies and refrigeration solutions," said Scott Martin, Hillphoenix Senior Director of Industry Relations and Compliance. "We are proud to be a founding member of the EPA's GreenChill program and honored to be recognized for our continuous efforts in developing future-focused sustainable products in partnership with customers who share our goal of lowering global warming potential refrigerant solutions."

This is the 12th consecutive GreenChill Store Certification Excellence recognition for Hillphoenix.

"Hillphoenix, a founding GreenChill Partner, continues to set an example for other systems manufacturing partners," said Cindy Newberg, Director of the EPA's Stratospheric Protection Division. "We congratulate Hillphoenix on their impressive twelfth consecutive year of installing the most refrigeration systems in GreenChill certified stores."

Hillphoenix has a long history and consistent record of advancing sustainable refrigeration:

In the mid-1990s, the Company introduced 2Cool systems, one of the first cooling technologies designed to reduce global warming emissions.

In the early 2000s, Hillphoenix rebranded one of its growing portfolios to Second Nature ® and installed its first Second Nature low-temperature CO 2 secondary system and CO 2 Cascade system.

and installed its first Second Nature low-temperature CO secondary system and CO Cascade system. In 2012, Hillphoenix installed the first North American CO 2 Transcritical Booster System, furthering the Company's capabilities in providing both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants.

Transcritical Booster System, furthering the Company's capabilities in providing both low- and medium-temperature refrigeration to display cases and walk-ins without relying on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants. Hillphoenix has shipped thousands of Second Nature systems using low global warming potential and natural refrigerant solutions.

About the GreenChill Partnership:

The EPA's GreenChill program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides food retailers and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are 13,515 GreenChill Partner stores throughout the nation. For more information on the EPA's GreenChill Program, please visit epa.gov/greenchill.

About Hillphoenix:

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, Georgia, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Hillphoenix/Dover Food Retail Contact:

Kim Camp

(678) 646-1063

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover